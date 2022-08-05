ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Officials from North Central Missouri Fair announce results from the Rock Barn

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago
kttn.com

Beef Show results from the North Central Missouri Fair

There were fifty-five entries in the beef show on Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. Allena Allen of Trenton exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer and won Senior Showmanship honors. Landon Witherow of Baring exhibited the Supreme Market Animal and was the Junior Showmanship recipient. Makenzee Epperson of...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

North Central Missouri College to host free event for teachers

North Central Missouri College, in partnership with Central Methodist University, will host a Teacher Energizer event on Tuesday, August 16th at Cross Hall in Trenton, MO, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:40 p.m. This free professional development event is intended for PK-12 educators; however, other individuals who work in education are also welcome.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

GEC Community Foundation awards over $9,500 in grants to area schools

The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. awarded fifteen grants totaling $9,576 prior to the Grundy Electric Cooperative Annual Membership Meeting on August 4, 2022. All grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Trenton, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Trenton, MO
kttn.com

Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations

Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system

A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies. Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service. Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Fire guts home on Mercer County Route D

A fire on Mercer County Route D west of Mill Grove “gutted” a house on August 5th. According to Mercer County Fire Protection District Chief Tony Johnson, the fire was confined to the inside of the Sylvester Whitt residence. There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Weekend Arrests By Missouri Highway Patrol

Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Saturday at 3:40 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 50-year-old Reanne L Holloway of Independence on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked. Troopers also arrested 23-year-old Brandon A Ewing of Holt for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and on a Clinton County warrant for a traffic violation. Both were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Person
Bailey Williams
Person
Dwayne Johnson
kchi.com

Three Arrests By State Troopers

Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Man Booked into Harrison County Jail on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

An Independence man was booked into the Harrison County Jail after being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 42-year-old John Stover at 9:15 P.M. who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrants originally from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
#Arts And Crafts#Food Preservation#Ffa
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Nearly 150 calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department officers Friday. Some of the calls include well-being checks, domestic disturbances, and motorist assists. 9:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Jennings Place on a report of property damage. Officers found two vehicles had their tires slashed....
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Archie Duane Parton

Archie Duane Parton, 54, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 1, 1968, in Maryville, Missouri as a Jones. Archie spent his childhood as a family member with the Boles family in Skidmore. As a teenager, he was taken in as a son by Rose Barnes and Ray Parton of Stewartsville.
PATTONSBURG, MO
khqa.com

Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

HEAT ADVISORY IN AFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KMMO listening area. A release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says the Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Heat index values up to 106 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Property tax rate of slightly less than $1.00 proposed in Spickard

The community of Spickard has proposed a property tax rate of slightly over 99 cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation. A public hearing regarding the property tax is this evening (Monday) at 5:55 pm at Spickard City Hall. At 6 pm Monday, the Spickard Board of Aldermen has...
SPICKARD, MO
CJ Coombs

The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980

A. Taylor Ray home in Daviess County, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The A. Taylor Ray House built in 1896 is amazing to look at as well as to study the details that make it amazing. This house is also known as the Tuggle House. This historic find is located in Gallatin, Missouri. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
GALLATIN, MO
kchi.com

Booked On Warrant

A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

