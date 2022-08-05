ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Watch: Humid weekend with pop-up storms

By Ben Gelber
 3 days ago

A flood watch is in effect for southeastern Ohio through Sunday evening.

A wave of showers and storms fed by abundant moisture streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico brought locally 1-2 inches of rain in heavier downpours. Generally dry conditions will prevail overnight, with some patchy fog late.

A front stalled over northern Ohio will wash out, keeping the weather warm and muggy. The high humidity will continue fuel rain chances into early next week, but with far more dry hours and only widely showers and storms.

High temperatures will generally be in the mid-80s Saturday, though warming to the upper 80s on Sunday. A cold front will bring more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday, lingering into Wednesday.

Cooler and drier air will move in later in the week and bring pleasant temperatures and sunshine.

Forecast

  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy, isolated shower. Low 72
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sticky, scattered showers, storms. High 83
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms p.m. High 87 (71)
  • Monday: Mix clouds and sun, storms later. High 88 (72)
  • Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 80 (70)
  • Wednesday: Showers ending, late clearing. High 81 (65)
  • Thursday: Sunny, less humid. High 83 (63)
Event helps central Ohio women ‘know their numbers’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Closing the health gap for Black women was the goal of the Uplift Her event Saturday in Columbus. Ohio State University Partnering in Negative Statistics joined with the African American Male Wellness Agency to create the event, where women can receive health screenings and information on resources. The goal is to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
