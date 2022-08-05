ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WDEL 1150AM

Bidens planning South Carolina vacation

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
TRAVEL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In South Carolina

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina

This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
HOUSE RENT
Soda City Biz WIRE

The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) released its list of the most common complaints consumers reported in South Carolina during the 2021 calendar year. Officials said the SCDCA received 3,977 complaints and saved consumers $1,844,612 in 2021. Among these complaints, vehicle complaints were...
POLITICS
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina

Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
iheart.com

2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.

Two Florida chains were featured on LoveFood's list of the "Most Surprising Drive-Thrus in America." This list highlights drive-thru and drive-in restaurants that bring their own charm and attract customers locally and nationally. The first Florida spot mentioned on the list is Grown! The eatery's focus on organic foods and...
FLORIDA STATE
Politics
Travel
iheart.com

Black Knight Magnum at Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair is quickly approaching, August 11th through the 21st. Throughout that time, CASE IH will have the Black Knight Magnum 380 on display. This will be featured near the gate entrance by the tractor pull area on the fairgrounds. A fun fact about this tractor is that the tires are made by Titan Tire only about a mile away from the Iowa State Fairgrounds! Be sure to check it out, as well as give Bob and Andy a listen on The Big Show on the 16th and 17th of the fair when they are stationed in front of the tractor pull.
IOWA STATE
The Post and Courier

Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike

Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
getnews.info

Job Bank SC publishes new customer service jobs daily for South Carolina residents

Various customer service jobs are available in South Carolina through www.jobbanksc.com. Job Bank South Carolina portal recently released customer service jobs in and around South Carolina. The portal has posted more than 3,000 customer service jobs in the region and continues to do so. Job Bank South Carolina portal (www.jobbanksc.com)...
RETAIL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wtoc.com

Shoppers head to outlets to start South Carolina’s tax free weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tax free weekend in South Carolina is officially underway. Despite people not being off work early Friday, the area of Tanger 2 in Bluffton has had a good amount of foot traffic all day long. Tax free weekend started at 10 a.m. Friday and will go through Sunday night as shoppers avoid that six percent sales tax.
BLUFFTON, SC

