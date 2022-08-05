The Iowa State Fair is quickly approaching, August 11th through the 21st. Throughout that time, CASE IH will have the Black Knight Magnum 380 on display. This will be featured near the gate entrance by the tractor pull area on the fairgrounds. A fun fact about this tractor is that the tires are made by Titan Tire only about a mile away from the Iowa State Fairgrounds! Be sure to check it out, as well as give Bob and Andy a listen on The Big Show on the 16th and 17th of the fair when they are stationed in front of the tractor pull.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO