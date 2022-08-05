Read on wvoc.iheart.com
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Bidens planning South Carolina vacation
The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
tinybeans.com
8 Off-The-Beaten Path Adventures in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
South Carolina is renowned for many things: its subtropical beaches, world-class golf courses and iconic gastronomy. What visitors may not know is that The Palmetto State is also home to the Old 96 District—a monumental region whose rich history dates back to the 1700s. The Old 96 District, which...
South Carolina is the worst state to have a baby, study finds
Consumer researchers at WalletHub released their findings of the best and worst states to raise a baby, and South Carolina ranked the worst out of all fifty U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In South Carolina
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
kiss951.com
It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina
This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
FOX Carolina
SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) released its list of the most common complaints consumers reported in South Carolina during the 2021 calendar year. Officials said the SCDCA received 3,977 complaints and saved consumers $1,844,612 in 2021. Among these complaints, vehicle complaints were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
South Carolina shoppers take advantage of annual sales tax free weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Sunday marked the end of the annual sales tax-free weekend in South Carolina and many people were out shopping to take advantage of those lower prices. The Sales and Use Tax Holiday is a 72-hour event starting the first weekend in August. The...
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
wpde.com
South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into 8th consecutive week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists both in South Carolina and across the nation are continuing to see much-needed relief at the pumps. On Aug. 8, GasBuddy said fuel prices were down for the eighth consecutive week after experiencing record highs in the late spring. Average gasoline prices in South...
iheart.com
2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
Two Florida chains were featured on LoveFood's list of the "Most Surprising Drive-Thrus in America." This list highlights drive-thru and drive-in restaurants that bring their own charm and attract customers locally and nationally. The first Florida spot mentioned on the list is Grown! The eatery's focus on organic foods and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crbjbizwire.com
Total Beverage Solution Named One of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina
Charleston, SC - Total Beverage Solution, a full-service national importer, and supplier of premium award-winning beer, wine, and spirits, is thrilled to announce it has earned the distinction of being named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina for its fifth consecutive year!. “We’ve always set...
iheart.com
Black Knight Magnum at Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair is quickly approaching, August 11th through the 21st. Throughout that time, CASE IH will have the Black Knight Magnum 380 on display. This will be featured near the gate entrance by the tractor pull area on the fairgrounds. A fun fact about this tractor is that the tires are made by Titan Tire only about a mile away from the Iowa State Fairgrounds! Be sure to check it out, as well as give Bob and Andy a listen on The Big Show on the 16th and 17th of the fair when they are stationed in front of the tractor pull.
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
getnews.info
Job Bank SC publishes new customer service jobs daily for South Carolina residents
Various customer service jobs are available in South Carolina through www.jobbanksc.com. Job Bank South Carolina portal recently released customer service jobs in and around South Carolina. The portal has posted more than 3,000 customer service jobs in the region and continues to do so. Job Bank South Carolina portal (www.jobbanksc.com)...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
wtoc.com
Shoppers head to outlets to start South Carolina’s tax free weekend
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tax free weekend in South Carolina is officially underway. Despite people not being off work early Friday, the area of Tanger 2 in Bluffton has had a good amount of foot traffic all day long. Tax free weekend started at 10 a.m. Friday and will go through Sunday night as shoppers avoid that six percent sales tax.
Comments / 0