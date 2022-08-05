11-Year-Old Boy Scammed By Man Who Bought Lemonade With Fake $100 Bill

Read on wvoc.iheart.com
Related
redmond-reporter.com
King County Local Dive: Toddler’s mom accused of murder; state targets invasive crabs
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a 19-year-old mom charged with murder in the death of her toddler; the spread of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington state; and the number of solved crimes by the Auburn Police Department. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each...
Weekend vandalism ‘a targeted, violent attack ... on everything we stand for,’ owner says
Volunteers helped with cleanup and well-wishers offered encouragement after the business’ windows were smashed.
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
Train plays role in arrest of 5 people after reported drive-by shooting in Bellingham park
Four of the five people who were arrested were juveniles, Bellingham Police reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Woman Calls Police on Black Man Standing at His Home
SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported.
Seattle man suspected of shooting and killing his brother in eastern Whatcom County
The 40-year-old man was booked into Whatcom County Jail Monday afternoon.
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
Family of murdered Parkland woman upset over alleged killer selling house
The family of a Parkland woman says the house where she was murdered nearly two years ago is now for sale. The owner of the house is the suspect in the case, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. There aren’t any signs to indicate the house is for sale. But the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed during road rage incident in Federal Way, police say
A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Federal Way, according to police. Federal Way Police told FOX 13 News that officers were called to the report of a hit-and-run just after noon to S. 320th St. just a few blocks west of Pacific Hwy S.
q13fox.com
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
q13fox.com
Deputies are still investigating a deadly shooting in Snohomish
Investigators remain at the scene of a deadly shooting in Snohomish. Deputies said a man died after a domestic violence incident.
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
q13fox.com
Man arrested for homicide after selling a deadly fentanyl pill to a woman in Blaine
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A man was arrested for controlled substance homicide on Friday, after investigators discovered that he sold a deadly fentanyl pill to a Blaine woman in May of last year. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 7, 2021, officers with the Blaine Police Department...
Witness calls out man after seeing him spying on another shopper in Bellingham store
Bellingham police booked the man on suspicion of voyeurism.
Police looking for man convicted of violent assaults on women
SEATTLE — A Seattle man who is believed to be a danger to the community after a pattern of past violent assaults is on the run. Isaiah Clay Lewis, 21, committed several brutal, unprovoked and random attacks in January 2021. In surveillance video from two attacks, Lewis is seen...
KOMO News
Video of white woman calling police on Black man outside his White Center home goes viral
SEATTLE — A social media post showing a white woman calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center is going viral. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after...
q13fox.com
Police locate missing and endangered Snoqualmie man
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Police have located a man from Snoqualmie who was previously reported to be missing and endangered on Friday. According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), 23-year-old Tyler Singleton was reported missing from his home in the Snoqualmie Ridge area on Friday. According to his mother, he went out Thursday night, but did not return home.
Seattle man sentenced to 11 years in prison for selling drugs, gun possession
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A West Seattle man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug dealing, possession of a gun and obstructing justice, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington. David Rosario, 30, was arrested in August 2020 for selling...
Comments / 0