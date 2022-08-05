Why Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Is Vaulting Higher Today

Read on www.fool.com
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times.
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today.
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why 3D Systems Stock Jumped 18% in July
The company didn't announce any notable market-moving news last month. But investors can expect material news after the market close on Monday, which is when Q2 results will be released.
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks.
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today
Plug Power has been investing in growing a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the U.S. The new legislation could accelerate its path to profitability.
Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday
Adjusted earnings per share missed analyst expectations.
Why Shares of Bloom Energy, First Solar, and Nikola Are Zooming Higher Today
The Senate voted in favor of passing the Inflation Reduction Act yesterday. The act provides $369 billion in funding to support clean energy growth initiatives. Several analysts have turned bullish on renewable energy stocks.
BioNTech SE (BNTX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. BioNTech SE (BNTX -7.54%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA 0.44%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Walker & Dunlop's (WD 2.85%) core business may...
Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA 1.76%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. RxSight, Inc. (RXST -0.32%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings
These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years.
StarTek, Inc. (SRT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. StarTek, Inc. (SRT -4.65%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Nvidia Stock Drops on Weak Gaming Sales -- Is It Time to Sell This Growth Stock?
Nvidia now expects second-quarter revenue to grow just 3% compared to the prior year. High inflation has been a headwind to gaming sales, and supply chain challenges have hindered Nvidia's data center business.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH 2.69%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. ShockWave Medical (SWAV -0.61%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
