Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Look: Video Of Simone Biles At NFL Practice Is Going Viral
Simone Biles made an appearance at Houston Texans training camp on Saturday afternoon. She was there to watch her fiance, Jonathan Owens, practice for the team. Owens had a beautiful pass breakup during the session and he made sure to ask the U.S. Olympian if she got a video of it.
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
Chiefs: 3 biggest surprises from Andy Reid’s first depth chart for 2022
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos
It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith
Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
Former Packers Coach Has Hilarious Reaction To Aaron Rodgers Using Psychedelics
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently opened up about his experience with ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. Rodgers told Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit, that ayahuasca helped him learn how to unconditionally love himself. “To me, one of the core tenets of your...
Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Tom Brady back at Bucs practice following excused absence
TAMPA — That collective exhale you heard Saturday morning emanated from AdventHealth Training Center after hundreds of Bucs fans caught their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a creamsicle practice jersey. Absent the last two practices, Brady reappeared Saturday with the other three quarterbacks for his first training-camp workout...
