Why Shares of Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Sunrun Are Climbing Today

Motley Fool
Why Shares of Bloom Energy, First Solar, and Nikola Are Zooming Higher Today
The Senate voted in favor of passing the Inflation Reduction Act yesterday. The act provides $369 billion in funding to support clean energy growth initiatives. Several analysts have turned bullish on renewable energy stocks.
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today
Plug Power has been investing in growing a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the U.S. The new legislation could accelerate its path to profitability.
Motley Fool
Why Electric Car Stocks Are Buzzing Today
The U.S. Senate just passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Among other provisions, this new bill contains $60 billion in assorted subsidies for electric car makers, battery companies, and mining companies. It's good news for stocks like Lithium Americas, QuantumScape, and Lucid Group.
Motley Fool
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV 10.52%) Q2 2022
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested.
Motley Fool
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Motley Fool
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Motley Fool
Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday
Adjusted earnings per share missed analyst expectations.
Motley Fool
The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years
Investors have been using Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings for decades to ride the Oracle of Omaha's coattails. However, Buffett's biggest investment over the past four years won't show up in a 13F. Allocating $62.1 billion to this under-the-radar stock since 2018 is more than Buffett has invested in Apple or...
Motley Fool
Dominion Energy, Inc (D) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Dominion Energy, Inc (D -1.43%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Motley Fool
Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Up 6% Today. Is It Time to Buy?
ETH co-founder Vitalek Buterin spoke at a blockchain meeting in Korea today, predicting the Ethereum Merge will transform crypto payments and the entire digital asset class. Ethereum's in-house coin -- ETH -- was up 6% to as high as $1,806.89 during the past 24 hours and 9% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. The ETH coin hasn't been higher than $1,800 in nearly a month.
Motley Fool
Starter Stocks to Buy in the Bear Market Dip and Hold Forever
Digital Realty Trust is a pure-play data center REIT constantly looking to the future. Prologis is one of the largest REITs by market cap and it's growing like crazy. Medical Properties Trust combines conservative tenants with an aggressive capital structure and uses that strategy to pay out big dividends.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings
These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years.
Motley Fool
2 Companies That Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla
Amazon and Shopify have already completed stock splits this year, and Tesla plans to follow suit shortly. MercadoLibre and Costco Wholesale could be the next two companies to announce stock splits.
Motley Fool
Appraisers Consistently Undervalue These Homes
It's difficult to build generational wealth when a biased system is erecting roadblocks. Homes in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods are consistently undervalued. Undervaluing homes feeds into a cycle perpetuating racial bias. Pew Research findings indicate that 80% of Americans believe there is racial discrimination in the U.S.
Motley Fool
2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities for Appian
Professional services revenue accelerated to 28% growth in the quarter. The company is starting to capitalize on the non-federal-government opportunity. Appian is well prepared to manage an economic downturn.
Motley Fool
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even the best money managers see red in their portfolios when the market turns south. The most successful can think past the current headlines. RH and Amazon have short-term headaches but exciting long-term possibilities.
