NOLA.com

New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders

Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

FBI Honors Internship Program accepting applications

The FBI Honors Internship Program is accepting applications from starting August 15, 2022 through September 17, 2022. The FBI Honors Internship Program broadens the talent search for the FBI to attract the top tier college students to support the FBI’s mission. “The FBI is a highly rewarding career, which...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

DA Jason Williams: tax fraud trial was political ploy 'and it worked'

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams emerged from his federal tax fraud trial with less trust in a criminal justice system that he has long seen as deeply flawed. But the experience, he said, also left him with a real-world lesson to impart to the young attorneys in his office: prosecutorial overreach is a dangerous weapon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HipHopDX.com

FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder As Funeral Draws Hundreds

Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to multiple sources, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the alleged shootings.
BOGALUSA, LA
L'Observateur

Edgard man arrested for St. James Parish burglaries

On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple burglaries and released photos of 3 individuals who were burglarizing vehicles along Hwy 44 and the adjacent streets along Hwy 44, from Lutcher to Paulina. Through investigative means, detectives have been able to identify one of the individuals, Awan Lewis, 23 years old from Edgard and obtained an arrest warrant.
EDGARD, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: With law enforcement scarce, private citizens need guns for protection

Citizens realize that outsourcing their personal protection to governmental agencies no longer works, and citizens must be self-reliant and prepared to protect themselves. The current lawlessness sweeping America confirms the need to preserve our constitutional right to bear arms, resulting in more gun sales and more concealed carry permits issued.
HARAHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says

An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Parish Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Gun Control Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LOUIS BELLS, JR., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HAMMOND, LA
ABC Action News

Americans are having a harder time finding homeowners insurance

NEW ORLEANS, La. — There is perhaps no place else in America more painfully aware of the depths of a natural disaster quite like New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, but 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, residents here and across the country are facing a new storm of uncertainty as homewoners insurance companies are going bankrupt.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

