Read on www.lobservateur.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
NOLA.com
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
L'Observateur
FBI Honors Internship Program accepting applications
The FBI Honors Internship Program is accepting applications from starting August 15, 2022 through September 17, 2022. The FBI Honors Internship Program broadens the talent search for the FBI to attract the top tier college students to support the FBI’s mission. “The FBI is a highly rewarding career, which...
Goyeneche: Taking in the big picture on how to fix NOPD
A lot of criticism has been hurled toward New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in the last few days since her press conference announcing an almost holistic approach to bettering the New Orleans Police Department and improving recruitment
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgno.com
NOPD: Man wanted after stealing cash from Archdiocese vending machines
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person they say is wanted for the burglary of a Warehouse district business. The incident reportedly happened on August 2. Investigations discovered, that the subject went inside the...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams: tax fraud trial was political ploy 'and it worked'
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams emerged from his federal tax fraud trial with less trust in a criminal justice system that he has long seen as deeply flawed. But the experience, he said, also left him with a real-world lesson to impart to the young attorneys in his office: prosecutorial overreach is a dangerous weapon.
NOPD needs help in finding a burglary suspect
The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a business burglary that occurred on July 28, 2022, in the 400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
L'Observateur
Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Court records show mother accused of stabbing toddlers was in custody battle
NEW ORLEANS — Court records show 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was in a custody battle with the father of her children when police say she stabbed her two toddlers on Sunday, leaving her 4-year-old daughter dead. In the documents, it is revealed the father of the children had filed for...
Former NOPD Superintendent: Mayor Cantrell not "vocal," "visible" in helping NOPD
As New Orleans’s crime wave continues to swell, former New Orleans police superintendent Ronal Serpas is taking Mayor LaToya Cantrell to task.
Warrant issued for two accused of burglarizing a vehicle in Warehouse District
On July 3, Quinn and Gomash entered a parking garage in the 600 block of John Churchill Chase Street and burglarized a vehicle, say officers. A warrant has been issued for their arrests on charges of Simple Burglary.
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder As Funeral Draws Hundreds
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to multiple sources, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the alleged shootings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgno.com
Man suspected of stealing packages from home on Milan Street, wanted by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A suspected thief is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after taking packages from a home in an Uptown neighborhood. Officers say the crime happened Wednesday, August 3, and was captured on surveillance cameras in the area. According to the NOPD, officers have asked...
L'Observateur
Edgard man arrested for St. James Parish burglaries
On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple burglaries and released photos of 3 individuals who were burglarizing vehicles along Hwy 44 and the adjacent streets along Hwy 44, from Lutcher to Paulina. Through investigative means, detectives have been able to identify one of the individuals, Awan Lewis, 23 years old from Edgard and obtained an arrest warrant.
WDSU
NOPD off-duty police officer robbed and injured in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans off-duty police officer was robbed and injured in the French Quarter on Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, police responded to a call of a simple robbery in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street. A 16-year-old juvenile suspect has...
NOPD needs your help in finding a dangerous stunt driver
New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted for reckless driving and stunt driving in the streets of New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Letters: With law enforcement scarce, private citizens need guns for protection
Citizens realize that outsourcing their personal protection to governmental agencies no longer works, and citizens must be self-reliant and prepared to protect themselves. The current lawlessness sweeping America confirms the need to preserve our constitutional right to bear arms, resulting in more gun sales and more concealed carry permits issued.
NOLA.com
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
L'Observateur
Tangipahoa Parish Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Gun Control Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LOUIS BELLS, JR., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
ABC Action News
Americans are having a harder time finding homeowners insurance
NEW ORLEANS, La. — There is perhaps no place else in America more painfully aware of the depths of a natural disaster quite like New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, but 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, residents here and across the country are facing a new storm of uncertainty as homewoners insurance companies are going bankrupt.
Comments / 0