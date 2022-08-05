NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.

