Wausau, WI

2 Wausau pools to close this weekend

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Schulenburg Pool

Wausau residents have just a few final opportunities to cool off in city pools, with two facilities closing for the season this weekend.

All three pools will be open on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to soar into the high 80s.

Memorial Pool, on the city’s southeast side, is open through Saturday while Schulenberg Pool, 1533 Summit Drive, will hold its last day of the season on Sunday.

One pool remains open. The last day for Kaiser Pool, 900 Bridge St., is Sunday, Aug. 14.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

