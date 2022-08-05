ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Jason Day withdraws from Wyndham Championship

 3 days ago

Jason Day withdrew ahead of Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship due to an illness.

The 34-year-old Australian was tied for 23rd place after carding a 3-under 67 on Thursday at Sedgefield Golf Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Day’s positioning for the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at next week’s St. Jude Championship in Memphis appears to be secure. He entered this week at No. 115 in the points list, and the top 125 advance to the first playoff event.

This is the 12th time in his career that the former World No. 1 has withdrawn from a tournament, according to Golfweek. Day also withdrew ahead of last month’s John Deere Classic with a back injury.

A 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 PGA Championship, Day surpassed $50 million in career earnings earlier this year.

–Field Level Media

