McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
Neighbors protest plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
The additional facility would have 70 units for former inmates who are critically ill.
Proposed apartment building draws criticism in Washingtonville
Village officials are considering a proposal to demolish a house at 61 East Main St. to build a 28-unit apartment building and parking lot.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
NYPIRG: Brooklyn's B12 bus route was least reliable in NYC
New York City's slowest and least reliable bus routes have been revealed in rulings by the New York Public Interest Research Group.
Hopewell Starbucks baristas are on strike, say company is uncooperative
Baristas at the Hopewell Starbucks in Mercer County were the first in New Jersey to vote unanimously to unionize in April.
13-year-old turns lemonade stand idea into a reality at Bronx farmers market
A 13-year-old is selling homemade lemonade at Preston High School's farmers market.
Bergen County installs 2 new charging stations for county vehicles
Bergen County has installed two more electric vehicle charging stations in the county, as the transition to electric vehicles continues.
New Rochelle fireman donates kidney to help one of his own
A New Rochelle firefighter who’s served his community for nearly two decades recently helped one of his own by donating his kidney.
Air conditioning returns for tenants of Mineola apartment buildings following power outage
Crews spent the day working to fix the problem even though the cable was not owned by the company.
Family of Lazar LaPenna files notice of claim against town of Hempstead over his death
Gregg LaPenna claims that the park and the ambulance that treated his son failed to provide equipment and training that could have saved the boy's life.
Jersey Proud: Toms River community rallies behind young girl with cancer
Six-year-old Sofia Colavito has been battling cancer for the last two years after being diagnosed when she was 4 years old. Colavito is keeping the disease at bay, but the battle is still ongoing.
NYCHA hosts Family Day at Moore Houses, honors actor Lou Torres
Bronx residents came out on Saturday to celebrate Moore Houses Community Family Day with music, food, and activities. Among the fun, there was a sentimental street renaming for a legendary South Bronx actor Lou Torres.
Beacon woman completes 3,000-mile journey to raise awareness for human rights
A Beacon woman just returned from a 3,000-mile journey from coast to coast to raise awareness in support of human rights.
More lanternflies spotted in North Bergen
Residents of a Hudson County apartment have spotted more lanternflies, and one woman says it is impacting her quality of life.
Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet
The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Founder Justin Leibowitz, a graduate of Fordham Prep and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, didn't get into vintage items until after college. He grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
What’s Hot: Toys ‘R’ Us makes a comeback
Exciting new for kids and those who are young at heart - Toys “R” Us is making a comeback. The beloved toy stores will open inside department store giant Macy's locations in nine states. The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete...
Humane Long Island: Images show owner of Sloth Encounters exploiting exotic animals
A petition to shut down the Hauppauge Animal Adventure is expected be given to the Islip town supervisor on Tuesday. The owner of Sloth Encounters, Larry Wallach, is already facing multiple fire marshal violations. Animal advocacy group Humane Long Island says video shows Wallach exploiting exotic animals. News 12 reached...
