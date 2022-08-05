Read on bronx.news12.com
Related
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
NBC New York
Goose Gets Stuck in Long Island AC Unit for 2 Days in Failed Bid to Beat Heat
It's so oppressive out there, even the geese can't stand it. One actually tried to infiltrate a Long Island home through the air conditioning well over the weekend, Suffolk County cops say. The bird got stuck for two days but a trained officer eventually managed to pull it out. It...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five-foot alligator named Zachary surrendered on Long Island
A nine-year-old alligator measuring five-feet in length was surrendered on Long Island on Thursday. The reptile, named Zacahry, was surrendered to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to officials. An anonymous owner relinquished the animal, explaining...
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miserable Forecast Says New Jersey’s Winter 2022-2023 Will Be Bad
It has been a really hot summer here in New Jersey. We have had our share of heatwaves and humidity and heat index woes all summer. There’s good news and there’s bad news about New Jersey weather. The good news is that cold weather is on the way. The bad news is we have to wait until winter to get it.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
State encourages New Yorkers to keep killing invasive spotted lanternflies
The Department of Agriculture and Markets updated New Yorkers Monday on its work to combat the spotted lanternfly.
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
hobokengirl.com
How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly
Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
bigfrog104.com
These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State
Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
Comments / 0