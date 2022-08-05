ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Wasenek Days Celebrates Kenesaw - 10PM

The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival. Updated: Aug. 6,...
KENESAW, NE
KSNB Local4

Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. The wind was a bit absent, but that didn’t stop the flyers from saying, “Let’s go fly a kite,” with some even reaching the highest height the wind would carry it.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island, NE
Nebraska Entertainment
Grand Island, NE
KSNB Local4

First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Aquacourt closes early due to staffing shortages

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Aquacourt closed early for the first time due to a staffing shortages that has plagued their ability to be fully operational this summer. “The only factor was staffing. We have a lot of lifeguards that went back to college, they went back to high school, sports started last week and then we also had a couple guards get sick. Which has been something that we’ve dealt with all year, but it just gets even more critical when we’re this low staffed,” said Jennifer Boeve, Administration and Concessions Manager at Hastings Aquacourt.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Kenesaw community celebrates 150 years

KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born — fast forward 150 years and its community is continuing to celebrate the village’s heritage. The anniversary and “Wasenek Days” being combined were all the more reason for the people of Kenesaw to party. Part of the festivities Saturday were a parade of people and agencies from Kenesaw and surrounding areas.
KENESAW, NE
York News-Times

BACK TO SCHOOL -- Out with the old, in with the new at Centennial Public Schools

UTICA -- Students and their families will be seeing several noticeable changes in the 2022-23 school year at Centennial Public Schools. Centennial expects 470 Pre-K through 12th grade this year. There will 12 new staff members for the district: Brad Luce (elementary principal), Emma Dannehl (art), Cassa Easter (science), Rochelle...
UTICA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday

HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Senior Games in full effect in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Senior Games ongoing in Kearney for a 33rd year as day three of the games finished up on Saturday. Cornhole games were hosted at Horizon Middle School with athletes from Nebraska, and some even out of state competing. “I haven’t played in this event...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit

KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
KSNB Local4

UNK volleyball relying on new faces to sustain success

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney volleyball began fall camp Monday. It is the start of a long season where the program hopes to achieve its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. In order to do so, UNK will have to rely on a crop of new freshmen and transfers.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College football not letting past season define them

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College football team took to Lloyd Wilson Field Monday in preparation for the new fall season. The Broncos only had one win last year, the players are looking to change the narrative with a fresh start. " We are taking the approach that if...
HASTINGS, NE
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...

