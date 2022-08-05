Read on www.ksnblocal4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Wasenek Days Celebrates Kenesaw - 10PM
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival. Updated: Aug. 6,...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Library hosts first ever Community Art Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Library is hosting its first ever Community Art Show. The library hosts a kids and teen art contest, and are expanding that to adults now. The age of participants starts at 18 years old. All forms and variety of art were submitted.
KSNB Local4
Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. The wind was a bit absent, but that didn’t stop the flyers from saying, “Let’s go fly a kite,” with some even reaching the highest height the wind would carry it.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Coney Island acts as a time capsule to early day restaurants
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN)- According to George Kaltrouzos, the owner of Coney Island in Grand Island, the secret to success is easy. “We’ve always stayed the same, 1933 we started. Been here 88 years about to be 89 years next month, just nostalgic,” said Kaltrouzos. Coney Island has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
2nd annual Kite Festival brings together local and out-of-state kiters for a purpose
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Kite Festival returned with the purpose of getting more people out into the parks. Not for one, but for two years already the kite festival has been filling up Grand Island’s sky with kites of many colors, designs, and unbelievable sizes. Pro-kiter Scott...
KSNB Local4
First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Aquacourt closes early due to staffing shortages
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Aquacourt closed early for the first time due to a staffing shortages that has plagued their ability to be fully operational this summer. “The only factor was staffing. We have a lot of lifeguards that went back to college, they went back to high school, sports started last week and then we also had a couple guards get sick. Which has been something that we’ve dealt with all year, but it just gets even more critical when we’re this low staffed,” said Jennifer Boeve, Administration and Concessions Manager at Hastings Aquacourt.
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw community celebrates 150 years
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born — fast forward 150 years and its community is continuing to celebrate the village’s heritage. The anniversary and “Wasenek Days” being combined were all the more reason for the people of Kenesaw to party. Part of the festivities Saturday were a parade of people and agencies from Kenesaw and surrounding areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
KSNB Local4
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
York News-Times
BACK TO SCHOOL -- Out with the old, in with the new at Centennial Public Schools
UTICA -- Students and their families will be seeing several noticeable changes in the 2022-23 school year at Centennial Public Schools. Centennial expects 470 Pre-K through 12th grade this year. There will 12 new staff members for the district: Brad Luce (elementary principal), Emma Dannehl (art), Cassa Easter (science), Rochelle...
News Channel Nebraska
6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday
HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
CHI St. Francis Foundation awards $44,000 to local fire and rescue and stroke support
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -Ten Central Nebraska fire and rescue departments and a stroke support group received donations from the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation on Friday. The CHI Health St. Francis Foundation awarded around $23,000 to the area emergency responders for the purchase of lifesaving equipment or...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Senior Games in full effect in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Senior Games ongoing in Kearney for a 33rd year as day three of the games finished up on Saturday. Cornhole games were hosted at Horizon Middle School with athletes from Nebraska, and some even out of state competing. “I haven’t played in this event...
Kearney Hub
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball relying on new faces to sustain success
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney volleyball began fall camp Monday. It is the start of a long season where the program hopes to achieve its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. In order to do so, UNK will have to rely on a crop of new freshmen and transfers.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football not letting past season define them
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College football team took to Lloyd Wilson Field Monday in preparation for the new fall season. The Broncos only had one win last year, the players are looking to change the narrative with a fresh start. " We are taking the approach that if...
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
Comments / 0