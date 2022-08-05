ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Will Lansing Hit Triple Digits This Summer? History Says No

By jrwitl
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Michiganders Head North for Last Summer Vacation

Summer is not over with yet which means Michigan Families are heading north for their last summer vacations, and why not?. There's just no time to waste in the month of August. Pick your destination, pack your bags and snacks and head for the great outdoors in the Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Recorded History#Digit#Independence Day
99.1 WFMK

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
99.1 WFMK

We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest

Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
99.1 WFMK

This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More

It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Campers, Camps, and Camping in Michigan: 1890s-1940s

When you were a kid, did you go to camp during the summer?. If you live in Michigan, camping is a must, one way or another. Kids get their camping feet wet either by being shipped off to a summer camp, church camp, or scout camp. If it’s a good experience, they’ll usually wanna give it a shot with some neighborhood buddies out in the woods behind the local school…..or wait until they’re adults and on their own. My neighborhood buddies and I went out and camped in the woods all through our school years.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms

Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan

(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
99.1 WFMK

A Potpourri of Rare Michigan Photos: 1900s-1940s

I'm always on the lookout for Michigan photos that are rare, old, quirky, odd, historic, and unusual. Sometimes it gets frustrating and difficult when looking for images of a certain subject or topic. So I thought I'd do something just a tad different. I gathered up over forty Michigan photos...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
99.1 WFMK

Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
ECONOMY
99.1 WFMK

Michiganders Ready for Vernors First New Flavor in Years

I've been drinking soft drinks from as far back as I can remember. My very first soft drink was an ice cold Coca-Cola. Since then, I've enjoyed many varieties of soft drinks, including Pepsi, Tab, Sprite, 7-up, Fresca, Vernors.and so many more. Vernors is one of my favorite soft drinks...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy