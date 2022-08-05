Will Lansing Hit Triple Digits This Summer? History Says No

Read on 99wfmk.com
Did You Know: Michigan Has Two Native Cactus Species
When I think of cacti or cactuses (both terms are correct) I think of desert scenes and old spaghetti western movies, but I had no idea a place as lush and green as Michigan could also be included as a place where these prickly plants thrive. Not only is Michigan...
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Another Very Cold and Snowy Winter
I don't even want to start thinking about another cold and snowy winter. I'm still enjoying summer and all of the warm temperatures we've been dealing with. If you're from Michigan, then you know what I mean when I say summers are too hot and winters are too cold here in our Great Lakes state.
Michiganders Head North for Last Summer Vacation
Summer is not over with yet which means Michigan Families are heading north for their last summer vacations, and why not?. There's just no time to waste in the month of August. Pick your destination, pack your bags and snacks and head for the great outdoors in the Upper Peninsula.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Four Legends of Arch Rock: Mackinac Island, Michigan
Anyone who has been to Mackinac Island a few times has probably seen Arch Rock, a limestone formation that was carved out naturally over thousands of years by the gales of Lake Huron. But do you know its legends?. 1) When the island was inhabited by the Ojibwe tribe, they...
LOOK: This Northern Michigan Mansion Sits Right On The Lake
It's not Zillow Gone Wild, but it's definitely a piece of Michigan real estate that deserves some sort of spotlight. It sits right on the lake and is basically a place for royalty, or that is what my wallet is telling me. Northern Michigan Piece Of Real Estate On The...
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More
It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
Campers, Camps, and Camping in Michigan: 1890s-1940s
When you were a kid, did you go to camp during the summer?. If you live in Michigan, camping is a must, one way or another. Kids get their camping feet wet either by being shipped off to a summer camp, church camp, or scout camp. If it’s a good experience, they’ll usually wanna give it a shot with some neighborhood buddies out in the woods behind the local school…..or wait until they’re adults and on their own. My neighborhood buddies and I went out and camped in the woods all through our school years.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan
(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
A Potpourri of Rare Michigan Photos: 1900s-1940s
I'm always on the lookout for Michigan photos that are rare, old, quirky, odd, historic, and unusual. Sometimes it gets frustrating and difficult when looking for images of a certain subject or topic. So I thought I'd do something just a tad different. I gathered up over forty Michigan photos...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
Michiganders Ready for Vernors First New Flavor in Years
I've been drinking soft drinks from as far back as I can remember. My very first soft drink was an ice cold Coca-Cola. Since then, I've enjoyed many varieties of soft drinks, including Pepsi, Tab, Sprite, 7-up, Fresca, Vernors.and so many more. Vernors is one of my favorite soft drinks...
