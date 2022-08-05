Read on www.wwbl.com
Related
wwbl.com
Indiana Passes Abortion Ban with Few Exceptions
Indiana is now the first state in the U.S. to have legislators approve an abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. The ban takes effect on September 15th. Under the new legislation approved Friday, abortions can only be performed at hospitals or outpatient centers...
wwbl.com
Indiana Rebates
You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic 125-dollar tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State...
wwbl.com
Indiana Legislature Passes Bill Banning Most Abortions
Governor Holcomb signed a near-total abortion ban into law Friday, barely an hour after final approval by the Senate. The bill allows abortion if there’s a serious health risk to the mother, or in cases of rape or incest within 10 weeks. Abortions would be allowed for fatal birth...
wwbl.com
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwbl.com
Average Price of Regular Unleaded Gas in Indiana Drops Below $4.00
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Indiana has dropped below $4.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says the average price of gas in Indiana Saturday stood at $3.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Friday and nine cents lower than Saturday’s national average of $4.08 a gallon.
wwbl.com
Beginning of Illinois’ Tax Holiday Proves Popular
Families across Illinois have been taking advantage of the statewide tax cut on school supplies that began this past weekend. The tax holiday — which reduces the sales tax from six-and-a-quarter to one-and-a-quarter percent — runs through next Sunday. The tax break includes clothing such as shorts, pants,...
wwbl.com
UDWI REMC Warning Members of Phone Scam
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
Comments / 0