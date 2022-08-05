Woman who murdered husband charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme

Read on nbc16.com
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
KSAT 12
San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for embezzling $291,000 from nonprofit
SAN ANTONIO – The office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit that provided services for the San Antonio Downtown Public Improvement District was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud. According to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, Alicia Henderson...
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop
San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
Woman's body found in 'advanced discomposure' in San Antonio creek
The case is ongoing.
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
KTSA
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday. Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pines apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect who gunned down man working out at North Side gym identified
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of gunning a man down while working out at a North Side gym on Monday has been identified. Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, 32, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with murder. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness...
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
KHOU
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
This San Antonian has been ordering huevos rancheros at Garcia's Mexican Food for 50 years
It's also a favorite spot for Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry
UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
Another popular Bexar County restaurant closing this month after 30 years
On Monday, it was announced that another popular San Antonio restaurant would close its doors at the end of the month after nearly three decades in business. San Antonio soul food staple, Mr. and Mrs. G’s, will close its doors at the end of this month after more than 30 years in business, Vice President Vicky Adams announced in a Facebook post last week.
