ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

Garth Brooks in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Garth Brooks comes to Houston in support of his 2020 album, Fun. This is Brooks' first tour stop in Houston in over seven years and the first tour stop at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Wiz Khalifa and Logic in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Wiz Khalifa and Logic will co-headline this special concert. Wiz Khalifa is touring in support of his new album, Multiverse, and Logic is touring in support of his new album, Vinyl Days.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
culturemap.com

The Menil Collection presents Joseph E. Yoakum: "What I Saw" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Menil Collection presents Joseph E. Yoakum: "What I Saw" at the Menil Drawing Institute, the first major museum retrospective in more than 25 years to focus on the dream-like landscape drawings of Joseph Elmer Yoakum (1891-1972), a self-taught, visionary American artist.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Benny Thunders Grand Opening

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Benny Thunders, a self-pour wine and craft beer tavern destination, will present their grand opening. They feature a selection of wine, craft beer, cider, kambucha, nitro coffee, and non-alcoholic beverages on tap. A total of 60 taps will allow customers to pay-as-you-pour. Murals created by @ArtistaElisabet, celebrating the beauty and diversity of Houston, will be featured.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Sugar Land, TX
Government
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Scotland, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Sugar Land, TX
Entertainment
culturemap.com

Redbud Gallery presents James Magee: "Meet Death at the Front Door" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. For the past few decades, El Paso-based 77-year-old artist/poet/engineer James Magee has been constructing a monument that few have seen in the Chihuahua desert. Located on 2000 acres east of El Paso, The Hill is truly one of the artistic monument wonders of America.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy