Daviess Co. Arrests
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Operating Without Ever Receiving a License. 20-year-old Melanie Bello was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $200 bond. Indiana State Police arrested 31-year-old Onell Ortiz of Jasper in Daviess County Sunday for Driving...
President Of Evansville Baseball League Arrested in Theft Investigation
The investigation into missing popcorn money at a travel baseball league in Evansville has the league’s president looking at charges. Police arrested Eric Cooper on Friday. He’s the president of the Evansville South Baseball League, and investigators say he stole over six thousand-dollars in cash that was supposed to go to the league.
David L. York, 59, Shoals
David Leon York Jr., 59, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Evansville. He was born on December 5, 1962 at Fort Bragg, N.C. To the late David Leon York Sr., and Talitha Karen Gilstrap, He served in the U.S. Navy and worked in construction for many years. He loved fishing, camping, reading the Bible and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Delilah Johnson, 17 months, Vincennes
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
Lane Restrictions Scheduled to Begin Wednesday for US 41 in Sullivan Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
Daviess/Knox Co. Community Foundations Accepting Applications For 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program
2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship applications are now available in Daviess and Knox Counties through the Daviess and Knox County Community Foundations. Scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. Students can learn more about the scholarships...
