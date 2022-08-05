Biogeochemical Modeling, Air Quality and Climate Change with Lehigh's Dr. Ben Felzer and Dr. Breena Holland | Teen Scientist

Read on www.wdiy.org
The many ways nature nurtures human well-being
A systematic review of 301 academic articles on "cultural ecosystem services" has enabled researchers to identify how these nonmaterial contributions from nature are linked to and significantly affect human well-being. They identified 227 unique pathways through which human interaction with nature positively or negatively affects well-being. These were then used to isolate 16 distinct underlying mechanisms, or types of connection, through which people experience these effects. This comprehensive review brings together observations from a fragmented field of research, which could be of great use to policymakers looking to benefit society through the careful use and protection of the intangible benefits of nature.
University anti-racism policies: Use shared decision-making to hear BIPOC student insights
“I did not consider a career as a university professor or a position in academic leadership because I have never been taught by someone who looked like me!” A graduate student shared this comment with me in 2016. Reflecting on my academic journey towards becoming a clinical assistant professor in occupational therapy at D'Youville University in Buffalo, New York, I realized we had something in common with each other — and with many BIPOC people at large universities. Our conversation about the lack of BIPOC role models in higher education is now the impetus of my doctoral research. In the Doctor...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Study Using NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Featured on the Cover of Nature Genetics
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced a peer-reviewed paper published in Nature Genetics using the GeoMx Human Whole Transcriptome Atlas (WTA) to construct a high-resolution molecular landscape of pancreatic cancer. This paper, along with a tissue image generated using the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), is featured on the cover of the August 2022 edition of Nature Genetics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005149/en/ A tissue image generated using NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) is on the cover of Nature Genetics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Actress Sonequa Martin-Green Supports STEM Education Initiative
Actress Sonequa Martin-Green is empowering the next generation of STEM innovators through a new partnership with Frito-Lay Variety Packs. The post Actress Sonequa Martin-Green Supports STEM Education Initiative appeared first on NewsOne.
Novel Technology May Help Combat Climate Crisis
The climate catastrophe can be combated with new technologies. Scientists have developed cutting-edge technology that can be used to combat both climate change and the world's energy crises. Daring Study. Dr. Shafeer Kalathil of Northumbria University is one of the academics behind the initiative, which employs a chemical process to...
The Digital Lab
Today’s digital environment requires a scientifically aware informatics foundation that integrates critical capabilities with existing systems and information sources, speeding “science to compliance” for organizations that rely on scientific innovation to differentiate themselves. Download this whitepaper to learn more about:. Current challenges faced by the industry. Choosing...
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone
Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
Student advocacy through the Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA)
“Nerves ablaze, my voice cracked as I ended my remarks outlining the need for equitable data collection. I leaned towards the screen, adjusted my eyeline to make eye contact, and asked Representative Thomas Suozzi to support The Equitable Data Collection and Disclosure on COVID-19 Act. Representative Suozzi paused for a second, appeared to think over, or perhaps through the points of my argument–and then responded resolutely with, ‘I will cosign that bill.’ As I looked across the boxes on my screen, I saw the gleaming faces of my peers. Just as it did then, and as it has for countless of my peers since, involvement in the Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA) Advocacy Day showed me the difference that medical student voices make.”
Value placed on resources and decisions in farming in Ethiopia differs across genders, study reveals
A new study published in CABI Agriculture & Bioscience has revealed that major empowerment resources and decision-makings that are valuable to men and women vary across gender and farming systems in Ethiopia. Lead author Wole Kinati, from the University of New England, Australia, and fellow researchers found that, although, major...
Plant-Based "Beef" Is Good News for the Environment but Less so for Jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in Lancet Planet...
Wealth: The Solution to Our Global 'Plastic Problem'
Over the weekend, I took my family to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. My wife and I loved going as kids, and now that we have a young son, we were eager to watch him experience it for the first time. From leopard sharks to 40-foot-tall kelp forests, the facility showcases an impressive spectrum of marine life, and its affiliated research institute does all sorts of important and interesting oceanographic work. Plus the aquarium is situated on California's central coast, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. You should go if you've never been.
The Food & Wellness Equity Collective Is Bringing Racial Justice to a Whitewashed Industry
For People of Color, a concern for environmental safety and justice in the food industry isn’t new. The collective is a group of content creators, recipe developers, social media influencers, and entrepreneurs dedicated to promoting anti-racism in the food and wellness industry. The group formed with 20 founding members...
Hate crime towards minoritized groups increases as they increase in sized-based rank
People are on the move in unprecedented numbers within and between countries. How does demographic change affect local intergroup dynamics? Complementing accounts that emphasize stereotypical features of groups as determinants of their treatment, we propose the group reference dependence hypothesis: violence and negative attitudes towards each minoritized group will depend on the number and size of other minoritized groups in a community. Specifically, as groups increase or decrease in rank in terms of their size (for example, to the largest minority within a community), discriminatory behaviour and attitudes towards them should change accordingly. We test this hypothesis for hate crimes in US counties between 1990 and 2010 and attitudes in the United States and United Kingdom over the past two decades. Consistent with this prediction, we find that as Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Asian and Arab populations increase in rank relative to one another, they become more likely to be targeted with hate crimes and more negative attitudes. The rank effect holds above and beyond group size/proportion, growth rate and many other alternative explanations. This framework makes predictions about how demographic shifts may affect coalitional structures in the coming years and helps explain previous findings in the literature. Our results also indicate that attitudes and behaviours towards social categories are not intransigent or driven only by features associated with those groups, such as stereotypes.
