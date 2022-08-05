Read on www.mocomotive.com
1 person injured after burn pile turned into 6-acre fire in Montgomery Co., officials say
"It's about as bad as it can be right now, so we need people to heed the burn ban," Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office said.
MOBILE HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
Just before 4 pm, Sunday North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Camden Hunt Drive in the Crockett Trace subdivision just off SH 105 East. While en route a smoke column was visible. The first truck went on…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mobile-home-destroyed-by-fire-4/
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE
New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY
A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
City to discuss safety measures after Galveston golf cart crash leaves 4-year-old dead among family
A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in 2-story house fire in Montgomery County, firefighters say
HOUSTON – Two teens were taken to the hospital after a fast-moving house fire in Spring Friday morning. Multiple fire departments in Montgomery County were called to the home on Emerson Creek Drive near Bakerswood. The family tells KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner that everything happened so fast.
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a h…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/suspicious-package-in-oakhurst-community/
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store
SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
TWO VICTIMS JUMP FROM SECOND FLOOR AS HOME IS CONSUMED BY FIRE
At 7:22 am Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 30230 Emerson Creek Drive in the Canyon Gate at Legends Ranch Subdivision. Reports were people were trapped and screams could be heard. The first tr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-victims-jump-from-second-floor-as-home-is-consumed-by-fire/
18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS
An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/18-wheeler-fire-in-waller-brings-in-montgomery-county-fire-units/
Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
87-year-old woman found dead with human bite on her stomach in her northwest Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
CRASH OF FM 2090
Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane headin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-of-fm-2090/
Woman charged in shootings of 2 sisters at SE Houston apartment complex in July, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a woman they said shot two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in July. The suspect, Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houston
A man that we caught on camera last week chasing a mini-cooper in the Heights area of Houston last Wednesday, has been connected to another road rage incident that also took place in the Heights at the end of June 2022.
SPLENDORA RECOVERS STOLEN CITY EQUIPMENT
On Wednesday night someone went into the Splendora Water Department facility on I-69 between East River and FM 2090 and stole a Bobcat track hoe and trailer. SplendoraPolice started an investigation. Friday night Splendora and Montgomery Co…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/splendora-recovers-stolen-city-equipment/
UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public’s Help
On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been ide…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/update-mctxsheriff-identifies-found-body-seeks-publics-help/
