Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

MOBILE HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE

Just before 4 pm, Sunday North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Camden Hunt Drive in the Crockett Trace subdivision just off SH 105 East. While en route a smoke column was visible. The first truck went on…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mobile-home-destroyed-by-fire-4/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE

New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a h…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/suspicious-package-in-oakhurst-community/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store

SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

TWO VICTIMS JUMP FROM SECOND FLOOR AS HOME IS CONSUMED BY FIRE

At 7:22 am Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 30230 Emerson Creek Drive in the Canyon Gate at Legends Ranch Subdivision. Reports were people were trapped and screams could be heard. The first tr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-victims-jump-from-second-floor-as-home-is-consumed-by-fire/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS

An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/18-wheeler-fire-in-waller-brings-in-montgomery-county-fire-units/
WALLER, TX
KBTX.com

Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
BURTON, TX
mocomotive.com

CRASH OF FM 2090

Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane headin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-of-fm-2090/
mocomotive.com

SPLENDORA RECOVERS STOLEN CITY EQUIPMENT

On Wednesday night someone went into the Splendora Water Department facility on I-69 between East River and FM 2090 and stole a Bobcat track hoe and trailer. SplendoraPolice started an investigation. Friday night Splendora and Montgomery Co…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/splendora-recovers-stolen-city-equipment/
SPLENDORA, TX
mocomotive.com

UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public’s Help

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been ide…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/update-mctxsheriff-identifies-found-body-seeks-publics-help/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

