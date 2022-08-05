ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura Fire crews put out commercial fire Thursday afternoon

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Fire Department was able to put out a fire that broke out in a commercial building on Thursday afternoon, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 200 block of North Ventura Avenue for multiple reports of heavy smoke coming from a commercial building, according to Battalion Chief Luis Manzano.

Arriving crews found a medium-sized single-story commercial building with a large amount of smoke coming from a large roof vent and a garage door, Manzano said.

Firefighters made sure that there was no one inside the building and made an aggressive fire attack to contain the fire to the area of origin, he added.

Teams were met with smokey conditions during the initial attack, and found the seat of the fire in an automotive painting stall.

They were able to knock down and extinguish the fire within 16 minutes of the call, and the fire was contained to the area of origin and no further damage was noted, Manzano said.

There were no injuries reported and the estimated damage and content loss are pending further investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The post Ventura Fire crews put out commercial fire Thursday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

