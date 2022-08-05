GRANADA THEATRE: Herrera says theater ‘will always have a piece of my heart,’ thanks residents for accepting her

Read on kvoe.com
Related
KVOE
Emporia Public Library bringing second director finalist to town for interview, public forum
Over two months after bringing one finalist to Emporia for an interview, the Emporia Public Library Board of Directors will bring a second candidate to town. Pauline Stacchini, currently the managing librarian at Austin Public Library in Austin, Texas, will meet with the public as part of a forum at 10:30 am Wednesday. Stacchini will discuss her vision for the library and answer questions from the audience.
Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?
EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present a history of […]
KVOE
USD 253 board set to review Simmons bid for Maynard Early Childhood Center
The future of Maynard Early Childhood Center is up for discussion — and possible action — by the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education this week. The district will consider a proposal from Simmons Pet Food to turn the facility into a child care facility, with Simmons partnering with an outside child care provider. Simmons, which submitted the only bid for the property by the Aug. 1 deadline, would pay $250,000 in cash if the district approves the plan.
KVOE
Emporia City Golf Champions crowned
The young ones served notice at the Emporia City Golf Championships. Brooks Sauder, who just graduated from Emporia High, won the Men’s City Championship. He finished the 2-day tournament at 1 under par after his 69 Sunday at the Emporia Golf Course. Brooks was also the low junior. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Potential fire call south of Emporia leads to discovery of another issue
A call for a potential fire south of Emporia led a totally different issue Sunday morning. Emporia and Olpe fire departments were called to 1035 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia, just before 9:45 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says no fire was discovered, but there was a noticeable smell of what turned out to be sewer gas.
KVOE
Minor injuries for man hit by train in downtown Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a man hit by a train in downtown Emporia on Sunday was extremely fortunate. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the man was walking across the Merchant Street crossing when he dropped his cigarette as an eastbound train was approaching. The train hit the man at low speed and stopped near the Commercial Street crossing.
KVOE
Spartan Boxers pick up wins
Emporia Spartan Boxing was 2 for 2 in Kansas City Saturday Night. 13-year-old Xavier Cheney won his debut bout by a unanimous decision. Cheney begins his amateur career with a 1-0 record. 18-year-old Junior Robles was also victorious and now improves to 9-1 as an amateur. Robles will next represent...
KVOE
Emporia City Golf Championships being played this weekend
Caden Massey and Brooks Sauder share the lead after the first round of the Emporia Men’s City Golf Championship. Both finished plus 1 at the Emporia Country Club Saturday. They have a 3 stroke lead over 4 golfers. Brad Stewart and Hudson Sauder are tied for the lead in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manhattan road work prompts detours
MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
KVOE
Jones Aquatic Center closing several amenities ahead of 2022 season conclusion
After opening late this season several amenities at the Jones Aquatic Center are now closing early. According to a social media post from the JAC the lazy river, slides and splash pad will be closed for the remainder of the season. Maintenance issues are listed as the reason for the closure.
WIBW
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
KVOE
Emporia State releases Cross Country schedule
The Emporia State cross country team will host two meets on a new course this season. They will open their season at the Wichita State JK Gold Classic. In their second meet, they will run in the Missouri Southern Stampede. The first of two home meets will be the ESU...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of an electrical fire early Monday at a west Topeka car wash. The fire was reported around 6:05 a.m. Monday at the Club Car Wash at 6017 S.W. 30th Terrace. First-arriving crews reported smoke inside the building. Topeka Fire Department officials...
KVOE
WEATHER: Cooler temperatures, small rain chances to start work week
At least we don’t have to deal with triple-digit heat for a few days. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday, along with a small chance of showers and storms. This follows air temperatures of 101 Sunday and a peak heat index of 105 at the Emporia Municipal Airport, along with a high of 103 and a peak heat index of 108 Saturday.
KVOE
City of Emporia seeking full time animal control officer
The City of Emporia is looking to hire a full-time animal control officer. The city currently has two-full time officers that take on additional shifts as part-time animal control officers in addition to their regular duties. The new full-time officer would be responsible for keeping community members safe from at large animals in addition to rescuing animals from situations of cruelty and ensuring all animals are being cared for properly and humanely.
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Applications being accepted for 2022 Leadership Emporia Academy
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is getting set to welcome the 35th class of the Leadership Emporia Academy. Applications for the upcoming academy are being accepted now through Aug. 12 at 5 pm. The academy provides participants with a five-week course aimed at increasing cooperative work with others as well as how to best tackle tough questions facing the community.
WIBW
Emporia crash sends 1 woman to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision in Emporia sent one woman to the hospital Saturday evening. KVOE reports that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officials were called to the intersection of W 15th and Industrial Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. According to the Emporia Police...
Topeka family searches for answers after mobile home fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family who lost their home in a fire is struggling to get back on their feet. It’s been a month since a fire destroyed their mobile home at Lakewood Park. Since then, Annetta White and her three children have found a temporary place to stay, but they still need help. […]
Comments / 0