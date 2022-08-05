Woman Claims She has Proof that Bigfoot has Returned to Ohio

Some may think that's summers coming to an end, but I say it's not over until it's over. We've come up with our very own list of the top 5 summer destinations in Michigan. 1. Torch Lake in Alden. This is unlike anything you've ever seen before. Torch Lake is one of the most beautiful lakes you will ever see. Some call it the "Caribbean of the North." Torch Lake is one of the best vacation spots in Michigan with an incredible sand bar.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO