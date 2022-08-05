SF woman hit, pinned against building by car in Bernal Heights suffers serious injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 47-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver struck her and pinned her against a building in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 3:50 p.m. in the area of Mission and Randall streets.

A 68-year-old woman driving a sedan struck the pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said. An update on her condition was not immediately available Friday. More details about the case were not immediately available from San Francisco police.

