Front Office Sports

Sports Boost Amazon to $121.2B Quarter

Amazon reported a 7% increase in second-quarter net sales to $121.2 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $119.09 billion. Amazon’s Web Services division reported $19.7 billion in revenue, outpacing estimates of $19.56 billion. AWS teamed up with Riot Games during the quarter to bring its data analytics integration to esports broadcasts for the first time, and will also power Riot’s cloud-first remote broadcast centers.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

Activision Blizzard Revenue Falls to $1.64B

Activision Blizzard reported second-quarter net revenues of $1.64 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.59 billion but representing a steep decline from the $2.3 billion for the same period last year. The company recorded a 15% year-over-year decline in adjusted sales, primarily attributed to a soft “Call of Duty” launch...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Gaming Industry Fails to Level Up to Start Fiscal Year

The video game industry took a step back in the first half of this financial year following a surge of interest and spending at the height of the pandemic. Lackluster earnings by some of the largest companies in tech come in the context of issues plaguing the industry, including the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The tech industry has also been hampered by supply chain disruptions and the return of outdoor recreational activity.
VIDEO GAMES
Front Office Sports

Nintendo Profits Underwhelm, Switch Sales Decline

Nintendo failed to meet expectations in the company’s latest earnings report. The video game giant reported $2.3 billion in sales for the three months ending June 30, 2022, down from $2.4 billion for the same period last year. Its operating profit reached $758 million during the quarter, compared to $894 million for the three months ending June 30, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

UK energy bills forecast to hit £4,266 from January

Pressure is mounting on the government to announce a fresh support package for struggling households as energy bills are now forecast to top £4,200 from January. The consultancy Cornwall Insight said on Tuesday that it expected the energy price cap to reach £4,266 a year for the first three months of next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Front Office Sports

Under Armour Reports Lackluster Earnings, Cuts Forecast

Under Armour reported $1.35 billion in first-quarter revenue, just slightly above analysts’ estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was partially attributed to higher prices. Under Armour recorded $7.7 million in net income — a steep drop from last year’s $59.2 million — and just $34.5 million in operating income, compared to the $121.2 million reported the same period the year prior.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Jazzercise Grooves to $73M in Revenue

A fitness brand with strong associations with the 1980s is in better shape than ever due to the well-timed launch of its streaming service. Jazzercise brought in $73 million in revenue last year. The franchise-based workout class company was able to leverage its streaming service, launched in September 2019, to pivot during the pandemic.
FITNESS
Front Office Sports

Sports Fuel FuboTV’s $221.9M Quarter

FuboTV reported $221.9 million in second-quarter revenue, a significant jump from the $130.9 million reported during the same period last year. The sports-focused streaming service logged a net loss of $116.3 million — compared to the $94.9 million net loss reported in 2021 — but still saw promising numbers for the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Front Office Sports

Amazon, DirecTV Reportedly Close to ‘TNF’ Deal

Starting next season, “Thursday Night Football” can be seen exclusively on Amazon Prime — and possibly at your local bar. Amazon is reportedly in advanced talks with DirecTV on a deal that would allow “TNF” to be played in bars and restaurants, according to Sports Business Journal.
NFL
Front Office Sports

Big 5 Latest Sporting Goods Retailer to Report Declines

Big 5 Sporting Goods reported $253.8 million in second-quarter revenue, a sharp decline from the $326 million reported the same period the year prior. The company reported $8.9 million in net income, a fraction of the record $36.8 million it recorded in the second quarter of 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic second quarters, it was the company’s highest Q2 net income in history.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Vista Outdoor Closes $540M Deal for Fox Racing

Vista Outdoor has closed its acquisition of Fox Racing for $540 million, adding the extreme sports and lifestyle company to its portfolio of more than 30 sports and recreation brands. Known for its motocross and mountain gear products, Fox Racing allows Vista Outdoor to expand its reach across the sports...
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

PepsiCo Invests $550M In Exercise-Focused Celsius

PepsiCo is taking a bigger stake in the energy drink space. The beverage company has made a $550 million investment in Celsius Holdings, an energy drink maker that recorded a first-quarter domestic revenue increase of 217% to $123.5 million. The long-term distribution deal gives Pepsi a minority stake of about...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Ferrari Races to Record $1.3B Quarter

Ferrari continues to benefit from Formula 1’s popularity, judging by the Italian automaker’s latest earnings report. The iconic car brand generated a quarterly record $1.3 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — a 24.9% increase year-over-year — surpassing Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $1 billion in revenue.
ECONOMY
