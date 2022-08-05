Read on frontofficesports.com
Related
Sports Boost Amazon to $121.2B Quarter
Amazon reported a 7% increase in second-quarter net sales to $121.2 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $119.09 billion. Amazon’s Web Services division reported $19.7 billion in revenue, outpacing estimates of $19.56 billion. AWS teamed up with Riot Games during the quarter to bring its data analytics integration to esports broadcasts for the first time, and will also power Riot’s cloud-first remote broadcast centers.
Activision Blizzard Revenue Falls to $1.64B
Activision Blizzard reported second-quarter net revenues of $1.64 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.59 billion but representing a steep decline from the $2.3 billion for the same period last year. The company recorded a 15% year-over-year decline in adjusted sales, primarily attributed to a soft “Call of Duty” launch...
Acushnet Raises Full-Year Outlook after $658M Quarter
Acushnet — the owner of popular golf brands including Titleist and FootJoy — raised its full-year net sales guidance Thursday following the company’s latest earnings report. The Massachusetts-based holding company reported $658.6 million in net sales in Q2 2022, a 5.4% increase compared to the same period...
Gaming Industry Fails to Level Up to Start Fiscal Year
The video game industry took a step back in the first half of this financial year following a surge of interest and spending at the height of the pandemic. Lackluster earnings by some of the largest companies in tech come in the context of issues plaguing the industry, including the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The tech industry has also been hampered by supply chain disruptions and the return of outdoor recreational activity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nintendo Profits Underwhelm, Switch Sales Decline
Nintendo failed to meet expectations in the company’s latest earnings report. The video game giant reported $2.3 billion in sales for the three months ending June 30, 2022, down from $2.4 billion for the same period last year. Its operating profit reached $758 million during the quarter, compared to $894 million for the three months ending June 30, 2021.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
China's Luckin plans store expansion, remains committed to U.S. market
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two years after it was forced to withdraw from the Nasdaq for an accounting fraud, China's Luckin Coffee believes it has emerged from its "darkest moment", and said it remains committed to U.S. capital markets as it expands its stores and sales.
UK energy bills forecast to hit £4,266 from January
Pressure is mounting on the government to announce a fresh support package for struggling households as energy bills are now forecast to top £4,200 from January. The consultancy Cornwall Insight said on Tuesday that it expected the energy price cap to reach £4,266 a year for the first three months of next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Under Armour Reports Lackluster Earnings, Cuts Forecast
Under Armour reported $1.35 billion in first-quarter revenue, just slightly above analysts’ estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was partially attributed to higher prices. Under Armour recorded $7.7 million in net income — a steep drop from last year’s $59.2 million — and just $34.5 million in operating income, compared to the $121.2 million reported the same period the year prior.
Jazzercise Grooves to $73M in Revenue
A fitness brand with strong associations with the 1980s is in better shape than ever due to the well-timed launch of its streaming service. Jazzercise brought in $73 million in revenue last year. The franchise-based workout class company was able to leverage its streaming service, launched in September 2019, to pivot during the pandemic.
Sports Fuel FuboTV’s $221.9M Quarter
FuboTV reported $221.9 million in second-quarter revenue, a significant jump from the $130.9 million reported during the same period last year. The sports-focused streaming service logged a net loss of $116.3 million — compared to the $94.9 million net loss reported in 2021 — but still saw promising numbers for the quarter.
Adidas’ Operating Profit Plummets 28%, Faces Legal Battles
Adidas reported a 28% decline in second-quarter operating profit to $398.4 million due to suspending its business in Russia, pandemic-related lockdowns in China and Vietnam, and higher supply chain costs. The company was able to lock in a 4% increase in currency-neutral revenue. Net income fell to roughly $368.9 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon, DirecTV Reportedly Close to ‘TNF’ Deal
Starting next season, “Thursday Night Football” can be seen exclusively on Amazon Prime — and possibly at your local bar. Amazon is reportedly in advanced talks with DirecTV on a deal that would allow “TNF” to be played in bars and restaurants, according to Sports Business Journal.
NFL・
Big 5 Latest Sporting Goods Retailer to Report Declines
Big 5 Sporting Goods reported $253.8 million in second-quarter revenue, a sharp decline from the $326 million reported the same period the year prior. The company reported $8.9 million in net income, a fraction of the record $36.8 million it recorded in the second quarter of 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic second quarters, it was the company’s highest Q2 net income in history.
Vista Outdoor Closes $540M Deal for Fox Racing
Vista Outdoor has closed its acquisition of Fox Racing for $540 million, adding the extreme sports and lifestyle company to its portfolio of more than 30 sports and recreation brands. Known for its motocross and mountain gear products, Fox Racing allows Vista Outdoor to expand its reach across the sports...
PepsiCo Invests $550M In Exercise-Focused Celsius
PepsiCo is taking a bigger stake in the energy drink space. The beverage company has made a $550 million investment in Celsius Holdings, an energy drink maker that recorded a first-quarter domestic revenue increase of 217% to $123.5 million. The long-term distribution deal gives Pepsi a minority stake of about...
Ferrari Races to Record $1.3B Quarter
Ferrari continues to benefit from Formula 1’s popularity, judging by the Italian automaker’s latest earnings report. The iconic car brand generated a quarterly record $1.3 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — a 24.9% increase year-over-year — surpassing Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $1 billion in revenue.
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0