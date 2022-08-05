Palmerton Area School District is putting the finishing touches on a comprehensive plan it said will serve as its road map over the next three years. “We had a team that looked at various types of data to determine strengths and weaknesses and funneled all of that down to areas we want to work on,” Palmerton Assistant to the Superintendent Jamie Schuler said last week. “The overall goal is to develop a systemic K-12 approach to proactively address learning gaps, providing all students access to grade level curriculum and standards, and teachers the instructional tools to support all learners.”

