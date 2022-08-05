Read on www.tnonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council took the following action on Tuesday:. • Announced there were two resignations from the borough planning commission. Council is looking for two people who are familiar with the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinances to fill the seats. • Announced that the garbage renewal packet was changed to...
Letter to the editor: School board problems
Well, we know the five who voted for a tax increase on Northern Lehigh School Board! One of those created a position in the district for his wife. Also, why does the school district have two business managers? Director of Business Affairs Sherri Molitoris is getting $149,000, yet the national average for a business manager is $81,880. That is less than the both managers are earning. The average in the Lehigh Valley is $102,000.
Girl Scouts name Green as new board treasurer
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announces the approval of new board treasurer, board members-at-large, and GSHPA Board Development Committee member. Barbara Green, board treasurer, of Lehighton, serves as president of Blue Mountain Ski Resort and has more than 30 years of business management experience. In her current role...
Politics at Musikfest? Campaigning is a no-no, but free speech is welcome
Abortion rights. Gun control. Closely contested races for Congress and Pennsylvania governor. None of it’s cause to do anything different at Musikfest, the 10-day festival of tunes, food and drink that kicked off with a preview night Thursday and continues through Aug. 14 in Bethlehem. “We operate the festival...
Northampton County postpones vote on Dixie Cup tax break in favor of a new proposal
The future of the old Dixie Cup factory in Wilson Borough is still in limbo following a hot debate and even a shouting match over whether Northampton County Council should approve a tax incentive for the neglected warehouse. The council on Thursday night voted to postpone discussion on a Local...
Zoning changes approved in Walker Twp.
After four years of delays, revisions, meetings and a public hearing, the Eastern Schuylkill Regional Planning Board member communities finally approved the zoning ordinance changes that had been requested by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. It was in August 2018 that Walker Township received a letter from the State...
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
Bethlehem politicians’ left-wing agenda on display at recent city council meeting | Opinion
Bethlehem City Council’s meeting on Tuesday was a four-hour marathon of agenda items that included economic development, affordable housing, a new chicken ordinance and the politics of ArtsQuest. Fascinating to watch the ArtsQuest’s political elite come out to influence council’s decision to overturn the historic conservation commission’s guidance on...
Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers
Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
PASD works on 3-yr. plan District looks at tackling weaknesses in learning, curriculum
Palmerton Area School District is putting the finishing touches on a comprehensive plan it said will serve as its road map over the next three years. “We had a team that looked at various types of data to determine strengths and weaknesses and funneled all of that down to areas we want to work on,” Palmerton Assistant to the Superintendent Jamie Schuler said last week. “The overall goal is to develop a systemic K-12 approach to proactively address learning gaps, providing all students access to grade level curriculum and standards, and teachers the instructional tools to support all learners.”
Carbon County commissioners
At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
Monroe businesses cited by liquor board
Two Monroe County businesses have been cited by the Wilkes-Barre state police enforcement office of the liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. 1836 Saloon Inc., Marshalls Creek, was cited for used or permitted the use on the inside and/or outside a loudspeaker or similar device whereby the sound of music or other entertainment, or the advertisement thereof, could be heard beyond the licensee’s property line. Two citations were issued for the same offense, one on May 21 and the second on June 4.
CCEDC plans annual dinner to celebrate businesses
The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development will be hosting its annual dinner on Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton. This year’s event will be an Old Las Vegas theme to celebrate businesses and individuals who continue to do great things in Carbon County and highlight and celebrate Carbon businesses, initiatives and individuals.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Palmer apartment developer appeals cease and desist order after failed inspection
The developer of The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments is appealing a cease and desist order issued by Palmer Township. The Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday agreed to delay a vote on the appeal because one member of the five-member board, Margie DeRenzis, was absent from the meeting, township Manager Robert Williams said.
Schuylkill businesses cited for violations
Two Schuylkill County businesses were cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. Brandon Kopinetz, trading as J-B Washington Hotel, 201 Sunbury St., Minersville, was cited on May 28 for providing liquor for consumption off premises. Cynthia L....
Mehmet Oz speaks with Luzerne County veterans
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea […]
NCC Offers Virtual Phlebotomy Technician Info Session
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “employment of phlebotomists is projected to grow 22 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations.”. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood donor centers, and other locations will need phlebotomists to perform blood work. Northampton Community College’s comprehensive...
