FOX 21 Online
Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior
LA POINTE, Wis. – Search efforts are underway after a man jumped off a cliff on Madeline Island and never resurfaced. La Pointe police said a 41-year-old man jumped off one of the cliffs at Big Bay State Park and into Lake Superior but never came back out of the water.
WEAU-TV 13
boreal.org
Daily Telegram
Bayfield County man guilty of killing neighbor
WASHBURN — A Bayfield County man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbor after a years-long feud. A jury on Thursday convicted Randy W. Erickson, 65, of second-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael P. Kinney. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree conviction, which carries mandatory...
wnmufm.org
Assaultive suspect tased by police in Ironwood
IRONWOOD, MI— Police had to tase an Ironwood man when they tried to arrest him on several felony warrants last week. Ironwood Public Safety officers on Friday went to a residence on Coolidge Avenue to arrest the subject for various crimes on different occasions. The man had an assaultive past, so assistance was requested from the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office, Hurley City Police Department, and the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
Daily Telegram
Superior teen who fired 10 rounds at occupied car to remain at juvenile center
CARLTON — A boy arrested after allegedly firing over 10 rounds at an occupied car will remain at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center after a hearing Friday, Aug. 5. River Ray Schier, 16, of Superior, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; one felony count of possessing a weapon while under the age of 18; reckless discharge of a weapon within a municipality, a felony; and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, also a felony.
WLUC
Man seriously injured in single side by side crash
ERWIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single side by side crash that happened on South Davis Road on August 4 around 5:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man from Rochester Hills was driving the side by side with a female passenger. They were traveling...
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
FOX 21 Online
Oliver Bridge To Close For Inspection In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning August 15, a major bridge near the St. Louis River will be closed for a week for an inspection. The Oliver Bridge is a multi-use railway that vehicles can pass through. It goes across the St. Louis River near Gary-New Duluth and is part of...
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
FOX 21 Online
Maintenance On Minnesota Slip Bridge Tuesday Night
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for boaters and pedestrians in Canal Park. The Minnesota Slip Bridge will be getting some work done Tuesday. The bridge will close for maintenance at 9:00 Tuesday night. The work is expected to take four hours. If any boaters need to get through...
cbs3duluth.com
Meet the candidates running for Douglas County Sheriff
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Three men are running to be Douglas County’s next sheriff after current Sheriff Tom Dalbec announced his retirement in January. The candidate with the most votes after the primary will become the next sheriff, as no Republicans are running for the seat. Brian...
FOX 21 Online
Fire Department Warns Of High Rip Current Risk On Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents on Sunday at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday. The fire department urges people to stay out of the water,...
boreal.org
Time to go swimming in Lake Superior for the annual Point to La Pointe fundraiser
The course starts in Bayfield, and swimmers will swim roughly 2 miles or longer until they reach the finish line on Madeline Island. Photos: WDIO-TV Wisconsin was the place to be Saturday morning, as it hosted one of the biggest fundraiser events for the Bayfield community. Swimmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota,...
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
FOX 21 Online
Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe To Offer Sports & Event Betting
HAYWARD, Wis. – An Indian tribe in northwest Wisconsin will be the latest in the state to offer betting on sports and non-sports events. A compact amendment was signed recently by the state and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. They are now the fourth federally recognized Indian tribe in the state to offer sports betting and other forms of event wagering. Similar compact amendment have been approved for the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and the Forest County Potawatomi.
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
FOX 21 Online
Wild State Cider 5K
DULUTH, Minn. – Wild State Cider hosted a 5K today as part of the Minnesota Brewery Running Series. This is the Brewery Running Series 10th season and third time at Wild State. About 125 runners participated in the 5K that started and ended at the cidery. Once runners crossed...
FOX 21 Online
Kraus-Anderson Duluth Bike Festival Returns to Spirit Mountain
Around 400 racers made their way to Spirit Mountain Saturday to participate in the Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
