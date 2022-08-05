ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayfield County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior

LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
boreal.org

Search efforts underway for missing man at Big Bay State Park

At approximately 2:38 PM on Sunday afternoon, La Pointe Police Department, La Pointe Fire Department and Madeline Island EMS were paged to Big Bay State Park for a subject that had jumped off one of the cliffs into Lake Superior and had not resurfaced in the water. The subject, a...
LA POINTE, WI
Daily Telegram

Bayfield County man guilty of killing neighbor

WASHBURN — A Bayfield County man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbor after a years-long feud. A jury on Thursday convicted Randy W. Erickson, 65, of second-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael P. Kinney. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree conviction, which carries mandatory...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
Bayfield County, WI
wnmufm.org

Assaultive suspect tased by police in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, MI— Police had to tase an Ironwood man when they tried to arrest him on several felony warrants last week. Ironwood Public Safety officers on Friday went to a residence on Coolidge Avenue to arrest the subject for various crimes on different occasions. The man had an assaultive past, so assistance was requested from the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office, Hurley City Police Department, and the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
IRONWOOD, MI
Daily Telegram

Superior teen who fired 10 rounds at occupied car to remain at juvenile center

CARLTON — A boy arrested after allegedly firing over 10 rounds at an occupied car will remain at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center after a hearing Friday, Aug. 5. River Ray Schier, 16, of Superior, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; one felony count of possessing a weapon while under the age of 18; reckless discharge of a weapon within a municipality, a felony; and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, also a felony.
SUPERIOR, WI
WLUC

Man seriously injured in single side by side crash

ERWIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single side by side crash that happened on South Davis Road on August 4 around 5:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man from Rochester Hills was driving the side by side with a female passenger. They were traveling...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
FOX 21 Online

Oliver Bridge To Close For Inspection In Gary-New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning August 15, a major bridge near the St. Louis River will be closed for a week for an inspection. The Oliver Bridge is a multi-use railway that vehicles can pass through. It goes across the St. Louis River near Gary-New Duluth and is part of...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Maintenance On Minnesota Slip Bridge Tuesday Night

DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for boaters and pedestrians in Canal Park. The Minnesota Slip Bridge will be getting some work done Tuesday. The bridge will close for maintenance at 9:00 Tuesday night. The work is expected to take four hours. If any boaters need to get through...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Meet the candidates running for Douglas County Sheriff

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Three men are running to be Douglas County’s next sheriff after current Sheriff Tom Dalbec announced his retirement in January. The candidate with the most votes after the primary will become the next sheriff, as no Republicans are running for the seat. Brian...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Fire Department Warns Of High Rip Current Risk On Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents on Sunday at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday. The fire department urges people to stay out of the water,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe To Offer Sports & Event Betting

HAYWARD, Wis. – An Indian tribe in northwest Wisconsin will be the latest in the state to offer betting on sports and non-sports events. A compact amendment was signed recently by the state and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. They are now the fourth federally recognized Indian tribe in the state to offer sports betting and other forms of event wagering. Similar compact amendment have been approved for the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and the Forest County Potawatomi.
HAYWARD, WI
FOX 21 Online

Wild State Cider 5K

DULUTH, Minn. – Wild State Cider hosted a 5K today as part of the Minnesota Brewery Running Series. This is the Brewery Running Series 10th season and third time at Wild State. About 125 runners participated in the 5K that started and ended at the cidery. Once runners crossed...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN

