Former Flint Northern wrestling coach Francis Bentley, father figure to many, dies at age 89

Hall of fame high school coach Leo “Smokey” Boyd dies.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - TV5 has learned that hall of fame coach Leo “Smokey” Boyd has passed away at the age of 91. Boyd was a great athlete in the 1940′s at Saginaw St. Peter and Paul High School and was also on Michigan State College’s 1952 National Champion football team.
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
City High hopes to set state high school football attendance record with Kinnick game
City High principal John Bacon is hoping that the community comes out in droves for the opening football game on the 26th at Kinnick Stadium. Bacon is hoping to break the record for attendance at an Iowa high school football game that night, which research shows would be achieved if at least 16,000 people show up.
Saginaw Heritage ready to build off playoff season, despite move to South
SAGINAW, MI – When Traverse City Central and Traverse City West joined the Saginaw Valley League, the dominoes started to fall. And they fell right on the Heritage football team.
Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away
Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
Iowa State lands three-star forward Kayden Fish
Iowa State is on the board again in the class of 2023, this time with three-star forward Kayden Fish who has confirmed to 247Sports that he will be a Cyclone. A tough 6-foot-6 forward from Kansas City (Mo.) Staley, Fish turned a great junior season into a strong summer and was a key part of MoKan Elite's Peach Jam winning squad. T.J. Oetzelberger and his staff grew to love Fish's heart and drive and built a strong relationship and landed the commitment.
HS Football Practice Kicks Off- plus Pekin Dragons football tour stop
PEORIA (25 News Now) - High school football practice starts in Illinois. We start our 34 school 25 Sports Football Tour with a preview of the Pekin Dragons.
