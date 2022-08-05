ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Former Flint Northern wrestling coach Francis Bentley, father figure to many, dies at age 89

By Brendan Savage
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mlive.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Hall of fame high school coach Leo “Smokey” Boyd dies.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - TV5 has learned that hall of fame coach Leo “Smokey” Boyd has passed away at the age of 91. Boyd was a great athlete in the 1940′s at Saginaw St. Peter and Paul High School and was also on Michigan State College’s 1952 National Champion football team.
SAGINAW, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
City
Bridgeport, MI
City
Bentley Township, MI
City
Flint, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Bridgeport Charter Township, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away

Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Iowa State lands three-star forward Kayden Fish

Iowa State is on the board again in the class of 2023, this time with three-star forward Kayden Fish who has confirmed to 247Sports that he will be a Cyclone. A tough 6-foot-6 forward from Kansas City (Mo.) Staley, Fish turned a great junior season into a strong summer and was a key part of MoKan Elite's Peach Jam winning squad. T.J. Oetzelberger and his staff grew to love Fish's heart and drive and built a strong relationship and landed the commitment.
AMES, IA
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy