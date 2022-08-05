Former Flint Northern wrestling coach Francis Bentley, father figure to many, dies at age 89

Iowa State is on the board again in the class of 2023, this time with three-star forward Kayden Fish who has confirmed to 247Sports that he will be a Cyclone. A tough 6-foot-6 forward from Kansas City (Mo.) Staley, Fish turned a great junior season into a strong summer and was a key part of MoKan Elite's Peach Jam winning squad. T.J. Oetzelberger and his staff grew to love Fish's heart and drive and built a strong relationship and landed the commitment.

AMES, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO