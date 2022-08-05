One of Sleeping Bear’s most popular trails will have construction closures

Read on www.mlive.com
Island, bay adventures on Pure Michigan’s travel deal list for August
Don’t let summer pass you by without booking a last-chance getaway in Michigan - even if it’s just an overnight adventure. So many people get to the end of August and realize they’ve let the opportunity for a sun-drenched vacation within reach of a great beach area slip through their work-cramped fingers. This does not have to be you.
Elk Rapids Harbor Days Festival Back in Full Swing
If you’re looking for some fun Friday or Saturday, you can head to Elk Rapids. They kicked off their Harbor Days Festival Wednesday and it goes until Saturday night. There are several family friendly events for you to enjoy, along with various food trucks. The festival was cancelled in...
Ex-undersheriff gets probation for drunk driving accident at Great Wolf Lodge
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- A former Houghton County undersheriff was sentenced to 18 months probation this week in connection to a drunk driving accident at a Traverse City hotel earlier this year according to 9&10 News. Kevin Coppo was originally charged operating while intoxicated in the case, but eventually...
After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Northern Michigan city ranked No. 1 best, most affordable place to retire in US
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years “without draining their savings.”
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
Traverse City woman arrested after allegedly assaulting father of her child, pulling out gun
A 23-year-old Traverse City woman is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted the father of her young child. Michigan State Police say on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 10 p.m., troopers were called to a 911 hang-up.
