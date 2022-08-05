Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Westbound traffic on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County is closed after a flatbed truck overturned less than two miles from the collapsed bridge .

The road is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow, according to The Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville . The truck was reported as overturned around 8:45 Friday morning near Russell Hollow Road, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map . Pictures of the vehicle and road were shared by TDOT Spokesman Mark Nagi and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville on Twitter.

The previously in-place detour is in place as the flatbed truck was passed the detour around Jones Cove Road according to Nagi. The truck appeared to be hauling a load when it overturned in images, but TDOT was not able to confirm where the truck was headed before it overturned.

