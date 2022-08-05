ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County

By Hope McAlee
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Westbound traffic on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County is closed after a flatbed truck overturned less than two miles from the collapsed bridge .

The road is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow, according to The Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville . The truck was reported as overturned around 8:45 Friday morning near Russell Hollow Road, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map . Pictures of the vehicle and road were shared by TDOT Spokesman Mark Nagi and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville on Twitter.

    (Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville)
    (Tennessee Department of Transportation)
    (Tennessee Department of Transportation)
    (Tennessee Department of Transportation)
    (Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville)

The previously in-place detour is in place as the flatbed truck was passed the detour around Jones Cove Road according to Nagi. The truck appeared to be hauling a load when it overturned in images, but TDOT was not able to confirm where the truck was headed before it overturned.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

wvlt.tv

School bus catches fire on I-40 East

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East Monday at approximately 1:18 p.m., Rural Metro Fire officials said. RMF and Loudon County crews all responded to the call. They reportedly arrived on the scene near Watt Road exit just east of the I-75 split to find the driver outside of the bus.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tree down on I-75 South near Hickory Creek Road in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree fell on Saturday afternoon at mile marker 84 on I-75 Southbound near Hickory Creed Road in Loudon, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said. The tree fell in the right lane, causing traffic delays for miles. TDOT crews headed to the...
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.
WYSH AM 1380

2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident

Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids will be starting school late when Sevier County students get back to learning Tuesday as Jones Cove Road remains closed after flooding damage. School busses will be taking detours that will have kids arriving at home and school 10 to 15 minutes late....
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

One dead after car hits person on North Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a car hit two people at the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on North Broadway towards the exit to Hall...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman is dead after a pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland. KPD officers drove to the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue after they received reports of a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Lawsuit over teen’s death focuses on Knoxville police

The loved ones of a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death in a school restroom have streamlined their federal lawsuit to exclusively target the Knoxville Police Department for mistakes that allegedly led to the boy’s death. Anthony Thompson Jr. died on April 12, 2021, during an armed confrontation...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: 1 dead after Unicoi Co. crash on I-26

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Unicoi County. It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Interstate 26 East near mile marker 43. According to THP, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when it drifted into the emergency lane before crossing into the “number […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

