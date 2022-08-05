Novak Djokovic Will Not Be Playing In A Canadian Tournament Due To His Vaccination Status

Read on www.narcity.com
Nick Kyrgios made tennis history as he won the men's singles and doubles titles at the same tournament
On Monday, Kyrgios became the first player ever to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year.
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes women's title
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then,...
BBC
Daniil Medvedev beats Cameron Norrie to win Los Cabos title
World number one Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP title of 2022 with a straight sets win over British number one Cameron Norrie at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Russian beat the defending champion 7-5 6-0 for his first trophy since last year's US Open. Since then, the...
Tennis-Serena advances in Toronto, joins Rybakina and Halep in second round
TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Three-times winner Serena Williams moved into the Toronto Open second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep also advanced.
SFGate
Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday's final of the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up,...
England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles
England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
BBC
Irish boxing: John Conlan calls for resolution to IABA dispute before Paris Olympics
Ulster Boxing's high performance head coach John Conlan says the Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA) and the Irish sports ministry must resolve their differences to ensure athletes can compete at the Paris Olympics. The government are currently threatening to withhold all state funding for boxing unless IABA agrees to a...
England fail to defend Commonwealth Games netball title after 55-48 defeat against New Zealand in bronze medal match... just hours after losing to the same opponents at the same stage in the T20 cricket
England fell to a disappointing 55-48 loss to New Zealand in the bronze medal netball match at the Commonwealth Games. The hosts were knocked out in the semi-finals by Australia to deny them the chance to defend their Commonwealth title, and failed to bounce back in time for the clash with New Zealand.
Tennis-Wawrinka and plenty of rain fall at Canadian Open
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Stan Wawrinka's attempts to get his comeback season off the ground took another hit on Monday as the three-time major champion fell 6-3 3-6 6-3 to Emil Ruusuvuori in the rain-delayed opening round of the Canadian Open in Montreal.
Philipp Lahm is not going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany star Philipp Lahm has said he won’t be attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, citing human rights. Qatar’s selection as host has been controversial from the start due to the country’s treatment of migrant workers, which was magnified by a report from The Guardian last year that said 6,500 migrant workers had died in the lead-up to the tournament. There are also ongoing questions over the country’s treatment of women and the LGBT community. In an interview with Kicker, Lahm, who is tournament director for Euro 2024 in Germany, said he would be passing on the chance to travel to...
Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark
Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.Fry is flying high! 🔝 It was an evening of Dressage delight as the best of the best did battle as the Danish daylight went down. 👏Brit Charlotte Fry & Glamourdale brought their A game, dancing & prancing to FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Special GOLD! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/r91N4CPNPd— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 8, 2022Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne...
