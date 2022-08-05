NCAA women's basketball final games to be held in North Carolina, Seattle

Read on www.foxnews.com
2022 Preview: Spartanburg Vikings
The Spartanburg Vikings are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement
Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
‘Fall for Greenville’ 2022 line-up announcement
Fall for Greenville is scheduled for October 14, through October 16, with a kick-off concert on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
Anderson Jockey Lot to host haunted attraction this fall
The Anderson Jockey Lot will host a haunted attraction this fall.
Greenville Drive’s District 356 will host grand opening on August 10
The Greenville Drive and the city of Greenville celebrate two memorable events on Wednesday, Aug. 10 by officially opening District 356 on the same day as Green Day, the annual event celebrating Greenville’s birthday. The opening of the project, which has been in development since last year, celebrates the...
Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown
SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
2 shot in woods near Anderson business
Two people were found shot in the woods near an Anderson business Monday.
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday. Officers said they responded to the woods near the Nutty Sweet Shop at around 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found one of the victims who’d been shot at least once in the leg. The second victim was found further along the trail and suffering from a gunshot to the leg.
Shooting injures 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 3500 block of Pelham Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
Deputies: South Carolina man shot brother in throat with shotgun, now faces murder charge
Deputies said a man shot and killed his brother Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
Spartanburg Co. prepares for bridge replacement project
Coming up this fall, drivers in the Boiling Springs area will see more construction; this time for a bridge replacement project.
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
Man dies following house fire in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
One wounded in Greenville shooting Sunday
One person is injured after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 3AM at 3500 Pelham Road in Greenville.
Motorcyclist killed in Laurens Co. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Laurens County.
Interactive map shows you who the most notable person is in your state, city or town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Have you ever wondered who the most notable person in your state, city or town is?. Well, there is a new interactive map that shows you. And the more you zoom, the more names appear. The map, created by Topi Tjukanov, who works at Mapbox, uses...
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
