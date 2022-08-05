ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

knsiradio.com

St. Paul Police Officer Saves Five People From a Burning Home

(KNSI) — A St. Paul police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving four children from a burning home Thursday morning. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officer Bill Baudette was on patrol on the city’s East Side when he noticed smoke coming from a nearby neighborhood. He called for St. Paul Fire, then rushed to the house to make sure there was no one inside. One person was found in the upper unit and helped to safety, but when he knocked on the door to the lower unit, there was no answer. Not wanting to take any chances, officer Baudette kicked in the door and found four terrified children between the ages of three and seven.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Missing woman found safe in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman reported missing Sunday afternoon in St. Paul has been found safe, police said. Officers reported the woman was located shortly after 8 p.m., about an hour after police issued the alert.
SAINT PAUL, MN
trfradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Boat

An Akeley area man is dead following a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alex Alden Nelson, 26, was killed when the southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving struck a boat being pulled on at Nashway Road in Nisswa. According to the State Patrol report, The 2007 Jeep Commander pulling the boat was attempting to cross Highway 371 and pulled out into the path of the motorcycle.
NISSWA, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets

EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox40jackson.com

Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people

Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Maplewood, St. Paul residents under boil water advisory

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials are recommending Maplewood and St. Paul residents boil their water for three minutes before cooking and drinking due to a power loss affecting the distribution system. A spokesperson for Saint Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) says the loss of water pressure at Beebe Road...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Watch: Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed

(FOX 9) - A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River on Saturday is sharing her story from a hospital bed. Ryhley Mattison suffered a punctured lung as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach in the July 30 attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left three other people injured and 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead. Mattison had to be resuscitated when she arrived at Regions Hospital in St. Paul last weekend, where she survived surgery to put some of her insides back together.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
KMOV

Metro Bus driver loses control, crashes into East St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. The crash left some damage behind on 83rd Street and Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis at about 11:45 p.m. Another car and the bus were involved in an accident at the intersection which then caused the bus driver to lose control and run into the home.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
