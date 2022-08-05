Read on www.kare11.com
knsiradio.com
St. Paul Police Officer Saves Five People From a Burning Home
(KNSI) — A St. Paul police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving four children from a burning home Thursday morning. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officer Bill Baudette was on patrol on the city’s East Side when he noticed smoke coming from a nearby neighborhood. He called for St. Paul Fire, then rushed to the house to make sure there was no one inside. One person was found in the upper unit and helped to safety, but when he knocked on the door to the lower unit, there was no answer. Not wanting to take any chances, officer Baudette kicked in the door and found four terrified children between the ages of three and seven.
11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
fox9.com
Missing woman found safe in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman reported missing Sunday afternoon in St. Paul has been found safe, police said. Officers reported the woman was located shortly after 8 p.m., about an hour after police issued the alert.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
Minnesota police officer saves four children after breaking into burning building
The Saint Paul Police Department shared a story on Facebook Friday about an officer who saved four children from a burning building.
trfradio.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Boat
An Akeley area man is dead following a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alex Alden Nelson, 26, was killed when the southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving struck a boat being pulled on at Nashway Road in Nisswa. According to the State Patrol report, The 2007 Jeep Commander pulling the boat was attempting to cross Highway 371 and pulled out into the path of the motorcycle.
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Suspected lightning strike causes gas fire in St. Paul street
A lightning strike is suspected to have caused a gas fire in a residential street of St. Paul Saturday morning. St. Paul Fire Department shared video from the scene at Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, with a large flame emanating from the ground. Nearby homes are being evacuated, but the...
fox40jackson.com
Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people
Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul firefighter union president requested ‘a break,’ called sheriff after DWI arrest
The president of the St. Paul firefighters’ union was issued a ticket by White Bear Lake police last week for intoxicated driving while not on duty. At 10 p.m. on Thursday, a sergeant stopped Mike Smith for speeding on McKnight Road close to County Road E. Smith informed the...
Maplewood, St. Paul residents under boil water advisory
ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials are recommending Maplewood and St. Paul residents boil their water for three minutes before cooking and drinking due to a power loss affecting the distribution system. A spokesperson for Saint Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) says the loss of water pressure at Beebe Road...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
fox9.com
Watch: Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed
(FOX 9) - A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River on Saturday is sharing her story from a hospital bed. Ryhley Mattison suffered a punctured lung as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach in the July 30 attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left three other people injured and 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead. Mattison had to be resuscitated when she arrived at Regions Hospital in St. Paul last weekend, where she survived surgery to put some of her insides back together.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Bloodied woman 'yelling for help' in NJ semi-truck found; 'criminal activity' ruled out: police
Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a white tractor-trailer after a bloodied woman was seen “yelling for help” from its cab on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run
A 9-year-old girl was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to St. Cloud police. The department says the hit-and-run happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday when the girl "tried to run across the road" when she collided with a passing motorist on the 300 block of Wilson Ave. NE.
KMOV
Metro Bus driver loses control, crashes into East St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. The crash left some damage behind on 83rd Street and Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis at about 11:45 p.m. Another car and the bus were involved in an accident at the intersection which then caused the bus driver to lose control and run into the home.
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
