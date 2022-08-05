Read on www.swantonenterprise.com
Lorain woman killed in wrong-way crash in Swanton
A Lorain woman who was driving the wrong way on a highway was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Swanton on Friday. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on Airport Highway near Turtle Creek Drive. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 10:03 p.m.
Wauseon man charged with murder is taken into custody
A Wauseon man wanted on charges related to the death of a three-year-old girl turned himself into authorities just before 2 p.m. today. According to police, he was taken into custody without incident and is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. On Friday, an arrest warrant was...
Fulton County COVID case rate up; still among state’s lowest
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, but among the lowest in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased...
Swanton golf eighth at opening tournament
BOWLING GREEN — The Swanton golf team took eighth out of 20 teams at the Central Cathlolic Irish Invitational held Friday at Stone Ridge. The team from Anthony Wayne secured the title with a 284 team total. Swanton posted a score of 346. At the forefront was Ryan O’Shea...
Evergreen, Swanton host football scrimmages
Evergreen quarterback Hunter Vaculik keeps the ball around the left end Friday evening during a scrimmage with Northwood at Pifer Field. The Vikings travel to Gibsonburg this Friday for a scrimmage before beginning the season at North Baltimore on Friday, Aug. 19. Swanton’s Kamon Molina runs through a hole as...
Corn Fest to feature music, food, fun
A festival with an origin dating back more than a century will take center stage in Swanton this weekend. The Corn Festival, with the theme of “Cornfield of Dreams,” is mostly Saturday with a couple events happening Friday. “The theme kind of fell into place combining the movie...
SPL hosts youth chess club
Kids and teens are invited to join librarian and chess player Jason on Monday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m, to learn more about the game. Youth Chess Club is open to all interested youth. Call the library at 419-826-2760, stop by, or visit the library’s website at www.swantonpubliclibrary.org. Swanton Library...
