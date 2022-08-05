Read on www.swantonenterprise.com
6-State Trooper Project focused on Move Over Law
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project enforcing and raising awareness about the Move Over law from July 17-23. The high-visibility campaign included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Fulton County COVID case rate up; still among state’s lowest
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, but among the lowest in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased...
Lorain woman killed in wrong-way crash in Swanton
A Lorain woman who was driving the wrong way on a highway was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Swanton on Friday. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on Airport Highway near Turtle Creek Drive. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 10:03 p.m.
Swanton golf eighth at opening tournament
BOWLING GREEN — The Swanton golf team took eighth out of 20 teams at the Central Cathlolic Irish Invitational held Friday at Stone Ridge. The team from Anthony Wayne secured the title with a 284 team total. Swanton posted a score of 346. At the forefront was Ryan O’Shea...
Evergreen, Swanton host football scrimmages
Evergreen quarterback Hunter Vaculik keeps the ball around the left end Friday evening during a scrimmage with Northwood at Pifer Field. The Vikings travel to Gibsonburg this Friday for a scrimmage before beginning the season at North Baltimore on Friday, Aug. 19. Swanton’s Kamon Molina runs through a hole as...
Corn Fest to feature music, food, fun
A festival with an origin dating back more than a century will take center stage in Swanton this weekend. The Corn Festival, with the theme of “Cornfield of Dreams,” is mostly Saturday with a couple events happening Friday. “The theme kind of fell into place combining the movie...
