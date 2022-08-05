Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill

The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. Improving California’s Unemployment Insurance Program. The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just released a report, Improving California’s Unemployment Insurance Program. The report traces recent failures back to the program’s basic design, which encourages the state and the Employment Development Department to place more emphasis on limiting fraud and business costs than getting payments to eligible unemployed workers quickly and easily. Although these problems are not new, the pandemic has highlighted the need to rebalance the state’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The report includes about a dozen targeted changes to rebalance the UI program so getting payments to workers is a top priority.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO