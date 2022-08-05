Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill

Read on localocnews.com
Washington Examiner
Recall of far-left DA Gascon threatened by 'failure' to follow law, group claims
District Attorney George Gascon's recall is being undermined by Los Angeles County officials who are not following the law, giving the prosecutor the edge, a campaign to unseat him explosively claims. The Registrar-Recorder’s Office is using illegal standards to verify and count recall petition signatures, increasing the odds that the...
Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis?
An emergency housing voucher program offers improvements to the decades-old federal solution to the housing affordability crisis, but landlord reluctance remains a crucial hurdle. The post Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lafocusnewspaper.com
Street vendors are critical to California’s economy, support Senate Bill 972
Street vendors are huge economic engines that enhance California’s local economies and neighborhoods. But they face a vicious, unending cycle of poverty and criminalization due to outdated policies that deny them access to food vending permits. In response, an expert panel of street vendors and advocates have helped craft Senate Bill 972, a bill that I have introduced in the state legislature.
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom supports $1.65 billion film and TV tax credit extension, calls on the industry to stand up for employees
Together with Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) and the California Film Commission, Governor Gavin Newsom announced his support for SB 485, which would invest $1.65 billion in the state’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program to extend it for an additional five years, through 2030. This program allocates $330 million per year in tax credits for the industry.
localocnews.com
LAO report: Improving California’s Unemployment Insurance program
The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. Improving California’s Unemployment Insurance Program. The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just released a report, Improving California’s Unemployment Insurance Program. The report traces recent failures back to the program’s basic design, which encourages the state and the Employment Development Department to place more emphasis on limiting fraud and business costs than getting payments to eligible unemployed workers quickly and easily. Although these problems are not new, the pandemic has highlighted the need to rebalance the state’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The report includes about a dozen targeted changes to rebalance the UI program so getting payments to workers is a top priority.
Gavin Newsom is the surprise star of CPAC
Gavin Newsom was apparently on the brains of CPAC attendees.
SFGate
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
randomlengthsnews.com
Long Beach BRIEFS: $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers And Proposed FY Budget Unveiled
Long Beach City Council Votes to Set a $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers. The Long Beach City Council Aug. 2, voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance setting a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers. The minimum wage will apply to all employees including clinicians, nursing assistants, janitors, pharmacists and laundry workers at private Long Beach health care facilities, including acute psychiatric hospitals, dialysis clinics, hospitals and other businesses that are part of an integrated health care delivery system.
KCRA.com
A million Californians are eligible for federal student loan relief, only 10k have been reimbursed, lawmakers say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California state leaders are working to lessen the burden of the millions of residents in student loan debt. Lawmakers are creating a PSA to heighten awareness of the already in place Public Service Loan Program. The program is federally funded and forgives the remainder of a...
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
SFGate
This Orange County city to consider banning abortions, becoming 'sanctuary for life'
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The San Clemente City Council is set to consider a resolution in a couple of weeks that would declare the city a "sanctuary for life," making it an abortion-free zone. The resolution, which was written and proposed by Councilman Steven Knoblock, states that the City...
Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
borderreport.com
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that’s why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries. On this day, she came to buy food, candy for her children...
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
California Lawmakers Approve Drug Injection Sites for Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco
Aiming to prevent overdose deaths, California lawmakers have again given approval for its major cities to experiment with supervised injection facilities that would provide users a place to inject drugs under the supervision of health workers. California's state Senate passed S.B. 57 on Monday, joining the Assembly (which passed it...
