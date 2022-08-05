ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

And the sign says...'I'm In'

It is now day five of Ole Miss 2022 fall camp and every single one of these days I’ve noticed one thing that never changes. Players, coaches, team photographers/videographers, and waterboys (and girls) always hit this sign before they step on the practice field. As seen in the cover...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Lane Kiffin addresses another round of quarterback questions

Another day, another round of quarterback questions surrounding the Ole Miss program. The Rebels hit the practice field for the fourth straight day of fall camp Saturday morning. Head coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the press following Saturday’s practice for the first time since fall camp opened up on Wednesday....
OXFORD, MS
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Louisiana Illuminator

After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe

Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
hottytoddy.com

Flash Back to the 90s for the LOU Community on August 13th

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) will flash back to the 90s at the Oxford Conference Center from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th at the 2022 United Way Flashback Bash, presented by CoreLogic and NICHOLAS AIR. Similar to previous years, Almost Famous will play a...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Pharmacy Graduate Programs Aim to Increase Diverse Workforce

To raise awareness about the field of pharmaceutical sciences and career pathways among potential students across the region, the Office of Research and Graduate Programs at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy is investing in increased outreach and recruitment efforts. The school’s efforts focus on diverse undergraduate student populations...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford community celebrates life of beloved middle-school teacher

This week, the Oxford community celebrates the life of a beloved teacher, colleague, friend and neighbor, Ellen Douglas. After a nearly five-year battle with stage IV breast cancer, the well-loved and respected teacher passed away on Friday, August 5th. Before earning her early retirement in 2019, Mrs. Douglas was an...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Moving company owner wanted in Oxford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Bar fight in Tupelo led to shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT announces Safety Message Contest winners

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mighty 990

CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election

Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

