Sooners Local Media Day interview: DB Billy Bowman

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brent Venables further clarifies details leading to Cale Gundy's resignation
NORMAN, Okla. — Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Now more information has surfaced about his resignation, as head coach Brent Venables released a second statement Monday afternoon. “As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it...
Cale Gundy resigns: Bob Stoops reacts to longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant's departure
Oklahoma football coaching legend Bob Stoops is disappointed to see the OU career of longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy end with a resignation over the weekend, after the veteran coach used a "hurtful and shameful" word when addressing a situation during a team meeting. Gundy was the Sooners' wide receivers coach and has been with the program as an offensive assistant or coordinator since the 1999 season.
The Block: Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigns after incident
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl gives is thoughts on the resignation of Cale Gundy from the University of Oklahoma.
247Sports
Four former Sooners among ESPN's 50 greatest true freshmen in college football history
NORMAN, Okla. — This week, ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked the 50 greatest true freshmen in college football history. Unsurprisingly, the Sooners had several former stars listed, four to be exact. Running back Adrian Peterson checked in as the highest of those, inside the Top 10 at No. 9 for...
Comments / 0