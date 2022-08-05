Wrestling Brothers Brayden and Brody Carson Have Big Dreams and Serious Talent

It was a tough break for the Glendora American Little League baseball team on Sunday. The team full of all-star players from the Glendora area came up one game short of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Va., losing the game on a wild pitch against Arizona Sidewinder little league.A brutal ending for a team of 12-year-old boys who love to play baseball. "Some of these boys have been together since they were 6 or 7 years old," one dad told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. Parents, families and fans of the Glendora all-stars packed the stands in San Bernardino Sunday afternoon...

GLENDORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO