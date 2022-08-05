Read on www.nbcchicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
Related
ESPN
Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley leaving Boston Red Sox booth after 2022, his 50th season in MLB
BOSTON -- Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said Monday he will be leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season, his 50th in major league baseball. Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and St. Louis, becoming both a 20-win starter in 1978 and a 50-save reliever in 1992. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.
Los Angeles Dodgers pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully on Friday in their first home game since the legendary broadcaster's death.
FOX Sports
New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday
Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
MLB roundup: Jose Suarez, Angels blank A's 1-0
August 9 - Luis Rengifo hit the eighth pitch of the game for a home run and Jose Suarez won a pitchers' duel over fellow left-hander Cole Irvin as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will face each other for the third game in a four-game series on Saturday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick we have laid out below. Boston is out of its comfort zone, […] The post MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday. Eckersley, 67, announced his departure on the...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is underway with a month of games already behind us. That means it’s already
MLB・
Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium
Before Friday night's game, Roberts, team, and fans paid homage to long-time Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully who passed away Wednesday
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Surging Dodgers take over at No. 1
Last week was a huge week for a lot of the best teams in baseball. Some are going in the right direction, and some are now going the other way. Let’s get into it and see how things shake out at the top of the power rankings. Watch "Flippin'...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals: Domingo Germán vs. Jordan Montgomery
In a strange twist of fate, Jordan Montgomery’s first MLB appearance in a non-Yankee uniform will come against the Yankees. Eight years after having been drafted by the Yankees, and just five days after having swapped for Harrison Bader in one of the most surprising deals of Brian Cashman’s tenure, Monty takes the mound in St. Louis as a member of the Cardinals.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0