ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley leaving Boston Red Sox booth after 2022, his 50th season in MLB

BOSTON -- Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said Monday he will be leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season, his 50th in major league baseball. Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and St. Louis, becoming both a 20-win starter in 1978 and a 50-save reliever in 1992. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday

Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

MLB roundup: Jose Suarez, Angels blank A's 1-0

August 9 - Luis Rengifo hit the eighth pitch of the game for a home run and Jose Suarez won a pitchers' duel over fellow left-hander Cole Irvin as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will face each other for the third game in a four-game series on Saturday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick we have laid out below. Boston is out of its comfort zone, […] The post MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comerica Park#League Park#Nationals Park#Pnc Park#Nbc Sports Chicago They#Major League Baseball#The Boston Red Sox#The Chicago Cubs#The Red Sox#The Texas Rangers#Globe Life Park#Globe Life Field
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Surging Dodgers take over at No. 1

Last week was a huge week for a lot of the best teams in baseball. Some are going in the right direction, and some are now going the other way. Let’s get into it and see how things shake out at the top of the power rankings. Watch "Flippin'...
SEATTLE, WA
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals: Domingo Germán vs. Jordan Montgomery

In a strange twist of fate, Jordan Montgomery’s first MLB appearance in a non-Yankee uniform will come against the Yankees. Eight years after having been drafted by the Yankees, and just five days after having swapped for Harrison Bader in one of the most surprising deals of Brian Cashman’s tenure, Monty takes the mound in St. Louis as a member of the Cardinals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy