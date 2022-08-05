Woman who finally retired at 100 celebrates 107th birthday

Read on www.actionnews5.com
Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person
File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
Dame Deborah James tells her children to ‘take chances’ and ‘marry only for love’ in last letter before death
Dame Deborah James shared some heartfelt advice in a letter for her children before her death.The cancer campaigner and podcast host died in June aged 4, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.Following her diagnosis, she shared her life lessons in a new book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, which is set for release on 18 August.In an extract published by The Sun, James told her children – Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12 – to “be brave”, “take chances” and “be your number one cheerleader”.James said the “hardest lesson of all” is learning to balance...
Woman pretends to go to church bingo so she can gamble all night at the casino
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother lied to my father about going to church bingo, and he never found out. She always pretended she was going to bingo, but she would actually go with me to the casino. It was our little secret, and I never told him. I would have been in trouble with both of them. Besides, I enjoyed gambling at the casino, too.
Boyfriend drunkenly gives girlfriend a stolen bagel slicer for her birthday
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was in my twenties I dated quite a few men who were quite below the par I have set for myself now in my late thirties.
Man In Florida Has Given Away $13,000 To Complete Strangers With The Note “Love Every Body”
Kindness shows up in the most unexpected places, in this case, a heartfelt occurrence happened next to an order of breakfast and a pour of maple syrup. At least that’s what an advertising agent in Midway Florida discovered during his breakfast and decided to promote a customer’s loving act across the entire internet.
Debbie Woods is the Most Jealous Wife in the World
Debbie woods is a 50-year-old English woman dubbed the most jealous wife in the world. She is married to Steve Woods, whom she forces to take lie detectors whenever he leaves the house. However, the ordeal Steve must endure satisfying his wife’s insecurities doesn’t stop there. He is also banned from watching television shows because Debbie doesn’t want him looking at pretty actors.
Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother
Part Two: Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." --Sandra Wilson.
Man Slammed for Taking $1 Out of Wife’s Gift Fund Every Time She ‘Yells’ at Him: ‘Treat Yourself, King’
Isaac Ramirez went viral on Instagram after revealing his cunning plan to save money when buying gifts for his wife. In a video posted back in February, Ramirez showed users how he reverse engineered the notion of "putting your money where your mouth is." In his viral post, he explained...
Love is still blooming! Couple, 61, recreate a sweet snap 40 years on from when they first met - posing alongside a 12ft sunflower
A couple prove their love is still blooming 40 years on by recreating a photo they took two years after they first met posing alongside a 12ft sunflower. Paul Szewc and his wife Sandy, both 61, from Guelph, Ontario in Canada, took the original snap in September 1984 beside a 12ft sunflower which Paul had grown in his mother's garden.
