Pop-up storms and showers Friday with continued heat and humidity over the weekend

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a heat health alert for all regions of England as the country braces itself for another heatwave this week.The Met Office said temperatures were expected soar and hit the mid-30s by the end of the week, with a possible top temperature of 36C on Saturday.It comes weeks after the UK was gripped in a severe heatwave as temperatures hit a record-breaking 40C and a succession of fires to broke out across the country.Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that temperatures will be rising “day after day” and that as the week...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 27 MINUTES AGO