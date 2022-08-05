ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WIBW

Lansing Correctional Facility resident death ruled a homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a press release from Lansing Correctional Facility a resident is dead following a homicide. Fred Patterson III, 56, died Sunday, August 7th at the facility, with the cause of death being ruled a homicide and pending the results of an independent autopsy. The death...
LANSING, KS
KAKE TV

Inmate killed at Lansing prison

A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
LANSING, KS
WIBW

63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was killed Saturday night in Shawnee County when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on Highway 40. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on U.S. Hwy 40 when a BMW heading eastbound attempted to turn left onto Tecumseh Road but failed to yield. Miller then hit the vehicle on the front passenger side quarter panel.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Commissioners approve request to build a water tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 juveniles shot, killed in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) -- Two juveniles are dead following a double-shooting Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road just after noon. One juvenile was found dead on scene, while a second was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A suspect is...
RAYTOWN, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
SMITHVILLE, MO
WIBW

Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs

Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Four to be interviewed to fill Lyon, Chase Co. district judge vacancy

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansans will be interviewed to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy. the vacancy will be created by the Sept. 3 retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler.
LYON COUNTY, KS

