Read on www.wibw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Former Topeka police officers testify on Day 2 of Dana Chandler retrial Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day two of the Dana Chandler retrial got underway Monday morning in the Shawnee County Courthouse with three former Topeka police officers taking the witness stand. The day’s first witness was Jeff Bailey, a real estate developer from Colorado who said he was acquainted with Chandler...
WIBW
Lansing Correctional Facility resident death ruled a homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a press release from Lansing Correctional Facility a resident is dead following a homicide. Fred Patterson III, 56, died Sunday, August 7th at the facility, with the cause of death being ruled a homicide and pending the results of an independent autopsy. The death...
Sheriff: 2nd suspect accused in murder of woman at Kansas lake
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the murder of Enfinnity Hayes Lawson, 22, Fort Riley, at Milford State Park in October of 2021 have made a second arrest. The Geary County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of Fort Riley's Criminal Investigations Division, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol,...
WIBW
Lawrence police continue to investigate arrest made in connection to Ohio quadruple homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department announced today that they continue to investigate why a suspect involved in a Ohio quadruple homicide was found in Lawrence Kansas. The suspect is 39 year old Stephen Marlow who was taken into Douglas county custody Saturday evening after officers were informed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Inmate killed at Lansing prison
A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
WIBW
Pedestrian killed Sunday evening along Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man has died after he was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Sunday evening along Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-70, about a mile east of the I-635 interchange in Kansas...
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
3 News Now
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was killed Saturday night in Shawnee County when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on Highway 40. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on U.S. Hwy 40 when a BMW heading eastbound attempted to turn left onto Tecumseh Road but failed to yield. Miller then hit the vehicle on the front passenger side quarter panel.
WIBW
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
WIBW
Commissioners approve request to build a water tower
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
2 juveniles shot, killed in Raytown
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) -- Two juveniles are dead following a double-shooting Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road just after noon. One juvenile was found dead on scene, while a second was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A suspect is...
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
WIBW
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in...
WIBW
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested. Topeka Police have identified the victim found shot to death in South Topeka on Friday night and have arrested two people as a result. First Friday hot. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lots of music performances and other...
WIBW
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Four to be interviewed to fill Lyon, Chase Co. district judge vacancy
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansans will be interviewed to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy. the vacancy will be created by the Sept. 3 retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler.
Comments / 0