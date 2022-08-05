Gas prices continue to steadily decrease, AAA says

It may still be painful to fill up at a the pump, but the pain is easing just a bit.

According to AAA in St. Louis, the price of regular unleaded gas on the Missouri side of the river has dropped 19 cents in the last week to $3.88 a gallon. AAA Spokesman Nick Chabarria said that as concerns about a recession increase, crude oil prices continue to decrease.

"While there's fears that economies may be slowing down worldwide, that's going to push crude oil prices down," Chabarria said. "Simply for the fact that the oil market has concerns about what their production may look like later in the year, and what consumption may look like."

Chabarria said the prices have been dropping for about 50 days, and he expects that to continue. He said he anticipates that the national average, which is now at $4.14 a gallon, will drop below $4 a gallon by mid-August.