ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Kansas as surrounding states ban abortion

By Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oyWT_0h6KszJO00

Planned Parenthood quietly opened a new abortion clinic in Kansas this summer amid a contentious political climate that saw voters resoundingly reject a proposal to strip abortion rights from the state constitution.

Wyandotte Health Center , at 6013 Leavenworth Rd. in Kansas City, Kan., brings the total number of abortion clinics in the state to five. Three of those are operated by Planned Parenthood.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, noted the clinic while discussing regional abortion access during a Wednesday conference call.

"We also recently opened a health center in Kansas City, Kansas," Wales said. "That had been long in the works, and we're thrilled to be serving the Wyandotte County community.

"We provide the full scope of comprehensive care there, and we also provide abortion services as part of that work.

The fact that that gives us one more location in Kansas to see patients to support them is really critical at this moment because we're realistic that this region cannot support the number of patients who need care. So we're doing all we can to meet that need."

Wyandotte Health Center is about a mile west of Wyandotte Pregnancy Center , a crisis pregnancy center on Catholic diocese property adjacent to the Christ the King Parish.

More: Crisis pregnancy centers' influence will grow in Kansas during abortion debate. Just what are they?

Missouri residents are 44% of Kansas abortions

The clinic is the third on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro area, which has none on the Missouri side. Abortion is banned in Missouri after a trigger law went into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

In 2021, Missouri residents accounted for about 44% of the 7,849 abortions reported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment .

The rejection of the so-called Value Them Both amendment means that abortion remains legal in Kansas as a constitutionally protected right.

The new clinic in Kansas City is the closest to the Topeka area.

Planned Parenthood also has facilities in Overland Park and Wichita. Trust Women operates a Wichita clinic, while Overland Park also has the Center for Women's Health.

"We were excited to open our new center in the Kansas City, Kansas, community this summer and had shared publicly that we would be providing comprehensive care there," Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokesperson Anamarie Rebori Simmons said in an email.

More: In decisive abortion-rights victory, Kansas voters reject constitutional amendment in first post-Roe vote

"Because of renovation delays during the pandemic, our start was later than planned, but we’re very happy to be open now and providing care," the email said.

"We recognized the need for additional reproductive and primary care providers in the area long before the overturning of Roe, but this new health center will continue to serve as a critical access point for many patients," Rebori Simmons said.

In April, the Wyandotte Daily reported that abortion opponents urged the Unified Government to block the proposed clinic . Planned Parenthood lobbyist Rachel Sweet had told lawmakers in 2019 that the organization was looking to expand services in Wyandotte County, the Sunflower State Journal reported at the time.

At least some anti-abortion officials had heard of the clinic prior to Tuesday's constitutional amendment vote.

"Did you hear any mention of prior to COVID there were four abortion clinics; post COVID, now we have five," Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, told reporters after an election night watch party for the Value Them Both Coalition. "And that's going to be a quote 'economic growth of the state.' No, you didn't see that covered."

Baumgardner said she didn't know who operated the clinic, but that she was "pretty sure" it was in Wyandotte County.

More: Driven by abortion politics, Kansas primary election voters turned out in high numbers

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Kansas as surrounding states ban abortion

Comments / 82

Shirley Browne
3d ago

Yesssssss, we won this battle for been fighting the same fights for fifty yrs , and we all know if this was a male problem there never would ever be a discussion So let’s keep that bell of freedom ringing

Reply(5)
9
Susan Mefford
3d ago

respect people the majority of kansas voted NO if you want to help adopt all childern in foster care there's over 45000 usa now not just the babies show you care about the living then maybe you start to change the minds of others positions by positive results than just crying

Reply(2)
7
C W
3d ago

no tax money to any facility to pay for abortions. it takes two to procreate. those two can pay for it to be murdered.

Reply(7)
7
Related
NBC News

‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020

President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
County
Wyandotte County, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, KS
Health
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Roll Call Online

What the national analysis of Kansas left out

ANALYSIS — If you followed the coverage of the Aug. 2 Kansas abortion vote, you probably were surprised by the result, which ended up protecting abortion rights in what was often referred to as a “ruby red” state. But you might not have been so stunned if...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

NDAs bar Kansas lawmakers from speaking about Panasonic factory details for years

Nondisclosure agreements bar Kansas lawmakers from publicly discussing details of the largest economic development deal in state history until 2024, according to records obtained by The Star. Some details will remain secret indefinitely. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced last month that Panasonic had chosen De Soto as the location of...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Kansas Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Wyandotte Health Center#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

242 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive compensation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board announced it has awarded financial support to 242 victims of violent crime at its July meeting. According to the Attorney General’s office, compensation was awarded in 134 new cases while additional expenses were paid in 108 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $188,475.92.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
MISSOURI STATE
Hutch Post

New look for visitors center at fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Visit Hutch has had a presence at the Kansas State Fair at the small pavilion near the large rocket. Now, they want to introduce a new mural for the visitors information center. Local artist Brady Scott created the mural "Cotton...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
KAKE TV

Inmate killed at Lansing prison

A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
LANSING, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy