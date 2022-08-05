ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Brighton's Barribeau brothers qualify for prestigious U.S. Mid-Amateur golf tournament

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago
If only one of them could qualify for the U.S. Mid-Amateur golf tournament, Blake Barribeau was pulling for his brother Derek.

“We were like, ‘How cool would it be if one of us got in?’” Blake said. “Ultimately, I was hoping it would be Derek over myself. He’s been so close. I knew how bad he wanted it. Obviously, I did, too. I was hoping he’d play well versus myself.”

It’s a noble sentiment, but who said only one Barribeau brother from Brighton could qualify?

Derek, 31, punched his ticket to the U.S. Mid-Amateur Sept. 10-15 in Wisconsin by placing second out of 120 players with a 3-under-par 68 in a qualifier at Whippoorwill Club in Armonk, N.Y.

Blake, 25, still had a chance after 18 holes of golf, but he would have to emerge from an eight-man playoff to grab the sixth and final spot in one of the United States Golf Association’s premier amateur events.

It didn’t take long to whittle those eight contenders down to one. Hitting a 93-yard wedge shot close enough for a tap-in, Blake was the only player to birdie the playoff hole. That allowed Derek to reciprocate the celebratory hug he received a couple hours earlier from his younger brother.

“He knew he was probably in, but when I gave him the, ‘Hey, you just did it,’ it was a pretty special moment hugging him there on the 18th hole,” Blake said. “I could tell he was trying to hold it back, waiting for the playoff, not knowing if I would have the opportunity or not.

“Seeing him get his trophy and being super excited gave me a sense of, ‘He got his; I need to go get mine now.’ That’s exactly what he said before the playoff: ‘I’ve got mine, go get yours.’ It was a sense of, I knew my whole family and everyone was watching from afar. I felt them all be with me on that. It was a pretty cool moment for our family to have us both get in.”

Derek joked that he was regretting not bringing a six pack with him onto the course to watch the playoff, expecting it to last for a while with eight players involved.

“He made quick work of it,” Derek said. “That was pretty impressive. It’s certainly a high-stress, high-pressure situation. He walked up there with a lot of poise and executed.”

Derek Barribeau has been a competitive golfer most of his life, playing for a Brighton High School team that finished third in the 2009 state Division 1 tournament before joining the team at Grand Valley State University.

He began working immediately after graduating from GVSU, putting aside any dreams of pursuing a golf career. He now lives in Royal Oak, working in sales for an automotive supplier.

Derek has competed in a handful of USGA qualifiers, in part for the opportunity to play some great courses.

“I’ve had flashes where I’ve put together some really good scores,” Derek said. “I played the least amount this year than in years past. I took on a new role at work; I’ve been extremely busy with that. Getting to the range, playing and practicing has been more infrequent. I ramped up the last few weeks to get ready for this.”

Blake dabbled in golf, but was all-in on soccer. He was good enough to earn Livingston County Player of the Year and third-team all-state after scoring 14 goals as a senior in 2014. He played one season at Oakland University before transferring to Palm Beach Atlantic University for his final three seasons.

He had an opportunity to play pro soccer, but Blake switched gears after improving as a golfer during his time in Florida. Two years ago, he qualified for the Michigan Open less than a year after switching sports.

“To be able to play a competitive sport at a high level, even though it wasn’t the one I necessarily grew up playing, is a unique and special thing,” Blake said. “Competition golf is different than a regular round with the buddies. Every stroke matters, every shot, every decision weighs on you. It’s a different element. Knowing it all lies on your shoulders is a pretty unique feeling that is different than soccer. I’m addicted to that competition feeling.”

Blake qualified by shooting 5-under-par on his final 10 holes. He was 3-over-par at the turn when he briefly chatted with Derek, who was in the group behind him.

“When I rolled in that (final) putt, I knew I had it,” Derek said. “I was just in shock. I was so excited. I hadn’t been checking the scoreboard. I knew he was 3- or 4-over when he was teeing off on 10, so I knew he had work to do. I had no idea he was actually making a charge, so I was kind of stunned to hear he got it back to 1-under.”

Chad Gehres of Brighton played in a qualifier at Heritage Club in Mason, Ohio, shooting 71. He is the second alternate from that qualifier, which is sending only three players to Wisconsin.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

