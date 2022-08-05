Read on www.myklgr.com
ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
Donald Edward Dehncke Sr., 88, of Morton died Friday, June 24, 2022 at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation in Redwood Falls. Memorial Services will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Morton City Cemetery.
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. The Willmar Police Department says at 7:13 a.m. 33-year-old Kent Underland was driving his cycle southbound on 1st Street North, near Copperleaf Senior Care, when he collided with a northbound Pontiac SUV that was turning left onto 15th Avenue Northwest. Underland was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud with significant injuries. The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Luz Garcia, was not hurt.
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
Hutchinson was hit with strong storms for the third time this summer. Strong winds toppled trees causing damage to a home and cars.
Caroline “Carol” Barchenger, age 89, of Olivia, MN died on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at RenVilla Healthcare Center in Renville. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Living Word Church in Redwood Falls with Pastor Nathan Belkstrom officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia and will continue for one hour at the church in Redwood Falls on Thursday. Burial will be at Grove Lake Cemetery, rural Brooten at a later date.
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Police Department says a social media post about a missing child is a hoax. “There was a false post tonight through the Ring security system that there is an Amber Alert for a missing child at Wilson Park – THIS IS FALSE. Neither St. Cloud PD or Sauk Rapids PD have taken any reports.”
Pamela “Pam” J. Winkelman, age 61, passed away unexpectedly August 5, 2022 at her home in Belview. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Belview, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will follow the service at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Belview.
