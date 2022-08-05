Miami’s Mario Cristobal will not let anyone wear Sean Taylor’s No. 26 — until they earn it

The legendary, beloved late safety Sean Taylor wore No. 26 when he starred for the Miami Hurricanes from 2001 through 2003 before being drafted fifth overall by the Washington Redskins and tragically being murdered in 2007.

Seems like no one else will be wearing that jersey number for a long time — not in 2022 for sure.

University of Miami coach Mario Cristobal, in response to a question after the opening of fall camp Friday, said whoever wears a number like 26 will have to earn it.

Last year, safety Gurvan Hall wore No. 26 before he transferred.

Seems like No. 1, a number that often is reserved for star players, won’t be distributed as well. At least for now. Former Hurricanes star quarterback D’Eriq King wore No. 1 last season, with defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera donning the No. 1 on defense. King finished his eligibility and Silvera transferred To Arizona State.

“No. 1, you gotta earn it,’’ Cristobal said, when asked what expected from anybody to be given those numbers. “Some guys have asked for it, and I do not disrespect anyone in not awarding them a number, but if you’re going to wear that, you better be the baddest son of a gun on the planet, OK?

“I think we have guys that can work themselves there, and if someone gets to that point than maybe it’s a consideration.’’

He said one person asked for No. 26 “and I just felt it wasn’t quite the level it needed to be to wear that number the way it should be worn.’’

Does he think that number should be retired?

“I don’t know if numbers should be retired in general. They should be honored. I do believe that. Because if you start retiring numbers at the University of Miami you could retire 40-plus numbers in a hurry. Then everybody is wearing 65 and then you got everybody pissed off at me.”

Aaron Feld introduced

The popular, animated man with the handlebar mustache was introduced to the media Friday after practice.

Aaron Feld, UM’s hyped strength and conditioning coordinator who has learned to savor Cuban coffee (and chugs his coladas in one glorious swoop) since he arrived in Coral Gables in early January, has been Cristobal’s secret sauce in helping UM players transform their bodies — and minds, according to coaches.

Feld’s program has led to bigger, stronger Hurricanes with less body fat and more confidence. A former long snapper at his alma mater Mississippi State, Feld came to UM with Mario Cristobal from the University of Oregon. He came to Oregon in 2018 from the University of Georgia, where he served as the assistant strength and conditioning director, and worked with Cristobal at Alabama as a volunteer strength coach in 2014.

Feld declined to name individual Hurricanes who had made the most progress, saying “it would be hard to put a single person at the top of the list. Everybody transformed. I think it’s as much of an addition of our head nutritionist, Meaghan Turcotte. She’s phenomenal at what she does. And that’s been a huge key for these guys learning how to eat.

“She calls it plate coaching. Every time they put a meal together, she’s helping them eat. They do that over and over and all of a sudden they’re making good decisions when they’re not here. Nutrition is as big a factor in those kind of gains as anything.’’

UM offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu said in March that Feld “is the man.’’

“He really gets us strong, he really gets us fast, gets us in shape, yells at us when we need a good yelling — and always wakes us up when we need a good wake-up.”

Said UM O-line coach Alex Mirabal: “He creates a tremendous amount of buy-in, where it’s ‘Man, I know I’ve got to wake up today and I know he’s going to kick my butt but I know that’s going to benefit me and help make me a better player...’’

Missing in action

Two players were missing, one of them for good.

The only player who has left the team is former offensive lineman Cleveland Reed, who previously said he was transferring, only to return to the team and now leave it.

Starting left tackle Zion Nelson, who said earlier this week that he had minor surgery on his left knee to remove loose cartilage, was, as expected, not at practice.

Ed Orgeron attends

Former LSU coach/former Canes assistant Ed Orgeron was hanging with Cristobal at practice. Orgeron’s son Cody is a UM offensive analyst. The elder Orgeron watched as Cristobal did hands-on work with the offensive linemen.

Freshmen jersey numbers

The true freshman Canes were wearing their new jersey numbers: blue-chip running back TreVonte’ Citizen, listed as 6-0 and 215 pounds, has No. 6. His legs are thick and he’s powerful.

Other freshmen numbers: Wideout Isaiah Horton, No. 16; cornerback Markeith Williams, 18; cornerback Jaden Harris, 19; cornerback Chris Graves, 22; offensive lineman Anez Cooper, 55; offensive lineman Matthew McCoy, 78; defensive lineman Ahmad Moten, 92.