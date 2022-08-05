ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Barstow College students selected to participate in new aerospace internship

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

Barstow Community College has been selected out of 10 community colleges to participate in the California Advanced Defense Ecosystems & National Consortia Effort.

CADENCE is a part of a larger statewide project aimed to help seek a qualified workforce to assist with Department of Defense projects by focusing on local Career & Technical Education and economic growth in their local community.

Funding for the CADENCE project comes from a $275,000 grant received by The Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies.

"The CADENCE Project signals the start of a defense manufacturing movement for Barstow Community College,” said Dean of Instruction, Workforce & Economic Development Dr. Crystal Nasio. “Our hope is that BCC will be seen as the premier training center for outstanding tradespeople. We are looking forward to future growth."

The grant funds will allow CACT to provide experiential learning opportunities for college faculty externships at identified California defense supply chain or manufacturing companies.

CACT will also create experiential learning opportunities for California Community College students through student internships at identified California defense supply chain or manufacturing companies thereby building a pipeline of workforce talent for future employment in the industry.

Barstow College, in partnership with Victorville-based Exquadrum, has developed two of these internship positions. The opportunity will provide college students with workforce experience and skills in engineering and the aerospace industry.

These unique internship opportunities will help students learn and evolve in the ever-changing manufacturing, research, and fabrication environments, as well as the skills needed in the High Desert, BCC officials said.

Two BCC students, Alia Allen and Angel Armenta, enrolled in the Industrial Maintenance program at the College, were selected for the pilot internship with Exquadrum.

“Education is the single biggest means by which to elevate our community and bring prosperity to our family and friends,” said Eric Schmidt, the president and co-founder of Exquadrum.

Barstow College’s Adjunct Professor of Welding and Industrial Maintenance Joshua O’Neal, who has been alongside these students during the project, said he is fascinated by the work being done at Exquadrum and sees the value in this opportunity for his students.

“Learning a trade requires precise attention to detail, manual dexterity, ability to work in temperature extreme environments, ability to work in difficult positions for extended periods of time, ability to operate multiple hand and power tools proficiently, identify construction materials, read blueprints, read electrical schematics, and read hydraulic schematics," O’Neal said.

He added that one must have good communication skills, both written and verbal, and most importantly have a safety-oriented, team player attitude at all times.

These attributes have been demonstrated by Barstow Community College students,” O’Neal said.

BCC officials said thanks to community partnerships with companies like Exquadrum, its students are turning their CTE skills and education into full-time employment and are hitting the ground running in their new career paths in the High Desert.

Exquadrum

Exquadrum oversees a wide range of projects and has previously contracted with private firms and government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Schmidt said.

For example, Exquadrum’s $15.1 million contract with DARPA included a 2020 successful completion of a second and final hot-fire test of a new rocket being developed for the DARPA Operational Fires advanced hypersonic weapon system mission, the Daily Press reported.

The rocket propulsion system for DARPA was tested in 2020 at Exquadrum’s FORGE Rocket Test Facility at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville.

For more information about internship experiences or workforce opportunities through BCC’s CTE Workforce Development Programs, visit barstow.edu/departments/career-technical-education-cte.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Barstow College students selected to participate in new aerospace internship

Victorville, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino park to get overhaul

San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
knewsradio.com

Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
z1077fm.com

MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

SBIA welcomes first commercial flights

San Bernardino International Airport on Thursday welcomed its first commercial passenger flights, an event years in the making. Breeze Airways began daily nonstop flights between San Bernardino International and San Francisco International airports, along with same-plane service from San Francisco to Utah’s Provo Airport, according to a statement. The...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION

Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
crimevoice.com

Surveillance and Social Media Posts Lead to Felony Arraignment of San Bernardino Mechanic Accused of Workers’ Compensation Fraud

Originally Published by: The California Department of Insurance Website:. “SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Richard James McGee, 47, of San Bernardino, was arraigned today on two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly misrepresented injuries to his employer in order to receive over $30,000 in undeserved disability payments.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
