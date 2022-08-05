Le Petit Cochon, which means “the little pig” in French, is a new French restaurant that is scheduled to open in early September off Texas 6 in College Station. The restaurant will be in the building formerly occupied by Pie in the Sky near Tower Point. It will be owned and operated by Tom Kenney and Tony Abdalla, who are partners of Napa Flats in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO