Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon receives huge support from the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second annual Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon was held on Saturday at Grand Station Entertainment and raised over $20,000 for the Fun for All Playground. The event included opening bowling, a “Fun for All” tournament and a silent auction. Around 30 teams signed up to participate in the event, 11 of which consisted of individuals with special needs.
Bryan College Station Eagle

French restaurant Le Petit Cochon expected to open in early September in College Station

Le Petit Cochon, which means “the little pig” in French, is a new French restaurant that is scheduled to open in early September off Texas 6 in College Station. The restaurant will be in the building formerly occupied by Pie in the Sky near Tower Point. It will be owned and operated by Tom Kenney and Tony Abdalla, who are partners of Napa Flats in College Station.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer

FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
KAGS

City of Bryan announces recreational esports league

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Parks and Recreation announced on Facebook recently that their E-Sports video gaming registration is open. The City of Bryan is in partnership with GG Leagues, an online recreation gaming platform. A spokesperson for the event stated that the event will feature three popular video games,...
KAGS

Iola ISD shares their safety plan after Uvalde shooting

IOLA, Texas — After the events of the Uvalde school shooting in May, some school districts have shared with parents and students about their protection plans ahead of the upcoming school year. Iola ISD is one of several school districts in Grimes County and the Brazos Valley to have...
KBTX.com

Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
fox44news.com

Water main break in Rockdale leads to street closures

ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A water main break was reported in the City of Rockdale on Monday morning. The City says water will not be available for possibly eight hours, due to the work required to repair the break. Murray Street, between Scarbrough and Marshall Streets, will be closed to traffic during the repair work.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST

8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
KBTX.com

National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
wtaw.com

More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan

Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads. The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family...
kwhi.com

BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
KBTX.com

Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
